Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Daisy Kelliher addresses Gary King dating rumors: ‘It’s complicated’

Gary and Daisy’s relationship dynamic has changed since fans saw them on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has addressed those Gary King dating rumors, declaring their relationship is “complicated.”

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht featured Gary in a love triangle with Sydney Zaruba and Alli Dore. Daisy found herself at odds with Gary over his actions, both personally and professionally.

When the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 trailer dropped, fans were shocked to see Gary and Daisy having a hot tub make-out session. Recently they have been spending time in California, which got the rumor mill buzzing that Daisy and Gary are an item. Gary added fuel to the fire by confirming they were dating, but then laughing.

Now, Daisy has addressed the speculation, and the answer isn’t a simple one.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher addresses Gary King dating rumors

In an interview with Us Weekly to promote Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, Daisy set the record straight on her relationship with Gary.

Daisy denied the two are more than friends.

“I honestly got such a kick out of how people were jumping to conclusions when we posted a photo together at Disneyland,” she expressed. “So, our phones were blowing up. He did the joke story being, like, ‘Yeah, we’re dating.’ And no, we are just friends. We’re lucky that we are two adults who can share a kiss and still be friends.”

The chief stew admitted that she knows Gary too well to have anything other than a platonic relationship with him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Gary’s a magnet. Like, there’s a reason why he gets all these girls. He’s very, very funny. He’s very charming,” Daisy said, referring to his womanizing ways.

She did admit to understanding why women are so easily drawn to Gary. However, Daisy also declared she doesn’t find him attractive.

Daisy calls her relationship with Gary ‘complicated’

The irony of her making out with Gary when she isn’t attracted to him isn’t lost on Daisy. It’s one reason she feels their friendship can be more complicated than other platonic relationships.

“This season, I think why it got complicated is because we were both a bit upset about how we spoke about each other last season,” Daisy explained. “It ended up [with] us, like, flirting and I guess maybe building a bit of sexual tension, which wasn’t our intention. We retreat[ed]. But I think that’s relationships, and that’s the beauty of humans.”

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Daisy Kellifer On Gary & Sets the Record Straight On Their Relationship

Watch this video on YouTube

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has denied she’s dating crew member Gary King. The chief stew has shared they care about each other a lot, but she feels a relationship would be a “stupid move” on their part.

Stay tuned Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. There’s bound to be more to this story as Season 3 plays out on-screen.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premieres on Monday, February 21 at 8/7c on Bravo.