Erica Rose apologizes for offending Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

Erica Rose apologized for offending Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans as her second stint on the show earned her plenty of backlash.

The second group of charter guests on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 were Erica, her husband Charles Sanders, her mom Cindi Rose, and a random group of their friends. Chuck’s behavior put the couple in the hot seat. He recently admitted his behavior was “disgusting” and asked people to stop blaming his wife.

After their final episode reaired earlier this week, Erica issued an apology. She even addressed the low tip that was left, which she and Chuck blamed on other charter guests not tipping.

Eric apologizes for offending Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans

Chuck and Erica have spent a lot of time sharing their side of the story of what played out on-screen. However, they are ready to put the whole experience behind them and own up to their actions.

Erica first used Twitter to apologize for offending anyone and reveal she’s spent some time reflecting on things.

“I just wanted to say I’m sorry for those I offended on @BelowDeckSailng I have been reflecting and digging deep. I want to be the best me possible for my daughters,” she wrote.

Then she shared a TikTok video of her and Chuck taking off their sunglasses to the lyrics, “I wanted to take this time out. To apologize for things that I’ve done. And things that haven’t occurred yet.” For those who don’t know, the words are from the Akon song, Sorry Blame It On Me.

At the end of the video, Erica shrugs her shoulders as she looks at her husband. Erica shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Real talk you guys don’t know the half of it, but we LOVE you and thank you, for being & staying a part of the #rosefam.”

The message was a little different from the one Erica shared ahead of her final Below Deck Sailing Yacht episode. In that message, Erica told the haters to kiss her a**.

What did Erica say about the low tip?

Erica also used Twitter to reveal she would have liked to tip more but only to certain crew members. She gave a shoutout to deckhands Tom Pearson and Kelsie Goglia.

Charter guests Janelle and Rhett recently dished the tip, revealing they gave money to Chuck and Erica. Yes, there are a few discrepancies surrounding why the tip was so horrible.

Erica Rose has apologized to those she offended while she was on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. While she won’t return to the sailing show, Erica hasn’t ruled out an appearance on Below Deck or Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.