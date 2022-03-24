Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars stun in bikini photos for pool day reunion

There was a mini Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion in Los Angeles this week. Pic credit: Bravo

Two Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 stars stunned in bikini photos as they reunited for a pool day hang.

There’s plenty of drama going down on the hit sailing show. However, several of the Parsifal III crew members have been sharing behind-the-scenes fun, proving a lot of laughter occurred during filming too.

Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, and chef Marcos Spaziani reunited last month in Los Angeles ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Gary and Daisy even grabbed a bite to eat at chef Marcos’ restaurant.

Now, two more cast members from Season 3 have had a mini reunion that showed off all their assets.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars stun in bikinis photos for pool day reunion

This week, Kelsie Goglia took to Instagram to reveal they had a pool day hang with Ashley Marti.

Kelsie shared an Instagram post that featured a picture of her in a pastel bikini. She captioned the post “Swipe for a surprise.”

The second picture was the surprise, and it was Kelsie and Ashley spending the day at the pool. Ashley wore a two-piece leopard swimsuit as she and Kelsie posed with huge smiles on their faces.

Gabriela Barragan, who has been clashing with Ashley, Daisy, and Ashley, all commented on Kelsie’s post.

Pic credit: @kelsiescruisin/Instagram

Ashley also shares a bikini post of reunion with Kelsie

Later the same day, Ashley also took to Instagram to reveal the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. They posted together, kneeling on a lounge, and had their hands on their hips.

“Had to take advantage of the first hot day in LA with my girl Kels,” Ashley wrote.

Kelsie popped up in the comments section with the reply, “here for it eatin_ash.”

Pic credit: @ashley.marti97/Instagram

Ashley may have issues with Gabriela on-screen, but she did find a pal in Kelsie. The deckhand often shows up on the stews Instagram feed as Ashley promotes the show.

Another Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew member gushing over Kelsie is chef Marcos, who shared an Instagram post of Kelsie visiting him at his restaurant Marlou.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers haven’t gotten to see much of Kelsie on the show. The recent episode featured Kelsie and Ashley setting up a beach picnic, but otherwise, the deckhand has been in the background.

There has been plenty of other drama going down on the show, so it’s easy to see why laid-back Kelsie hasn’t been a fixture on-screen. While it may not be featured on the show, Ashley Marti and Kelsie Goglia did form a nice friendship during filming.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.