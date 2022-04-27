Did Ashley Marti cross a line with Gary King? Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans outraged over hook up

Ashley has come under fire for her behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht again. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are outraged at an encounter that took place between Ashley Marti and Gary King on the show.

The most recent episode featured a lot of crew drinking after a couple of well-deserved days off. There was a lot to unpack from the episode, especially after Gabriela Barragan chose to leave the Parsifal III.

However, what really has Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers sounding off is Ashley hooking up with Gary. This time Gary isn’t the one under fire but Ashley is for turning a massage into sex without his consent. Gary actually said no several times.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans call out Ashley Marti for crossing the line with Gary King

Twitter has been on fire ever since the episode aired, with a lot of strong opinions on what went down with Gary and Ashley.

Although they were in a guest cabin where cameras are not allowed, mics were on catching their encounter. Gary believed he was getting a massage, while Ashley relentlessly pursued sex, even stripping naked.

At one point, Gary made a comment about just wanting a massage.

Ashley replied,”You’re f*****g inside of me right now. We’re way past that,” as she giggled.

It was cringe to listen to and only got worse when Gary had no recollection of it the next day. The mid-season trailer features Ashley making the same comment at dinner with the rest of the crew.

Social media has exploded with anger towards Ashley, with several Twitter users referring to her as a predator.

Pic credit: @sare clark/Twitter and @tout en_rose/Twitter and @GirlsLoveBravo/Twitter

Several Twitter users were disgusted by Ashley and referred to what she did as sexual assault.

Pic credit: @reality eve/Twitter and @triniinbrooklyn/Twitter and @swampwitch93/Twitter

Others made it crystal clear what Ashley did to Gary was rape.

Pic credit: @winejugs/Twitter and @tout_en_rose/Twitter

Ashley and Bravo called out for double standard

Twitter also wasted no time calling out the double standard in the incident. If a male crew member had acted the way Ashley did, the incident would have been addressed and handled quite differently.

One user commented, “cops would have been called.”

Gary is describing himself as being paralytically drunk and doesn’t remember a thing while Ashley is bragging about finally having sex with him 🤦🏼‍♀️ The cops would have been called if the roles were reversed #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/zcXYvssUxZ — SalSnyder (@SalSnyder3) April 26, 2022

Another user declared what Ashley did was not okay.

Just saying… Imagine if Ashley said "we're not having sex, I came for a massage…" and Gary told her 'oh well, it's already in.'

We'd be calling for his head#belowdecksailing #belowdecksailingyacht pic.twitter.com/PHFZLJA0IF — Erin Savage (@ErinSavage3722) April 26, 2022

A different one bashed Andy Cohen for his lack of taking the situation seriously on Watch What Happens Live. The host simply asked Captain Glenn Shephard if he really thought Gary was too drunk to remember what went down.

Pic credit: @teriedelson/Twitter

This entire season Ashley Marti has been chasing Gary King when they are drunk. Colin MacRae had Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers laughing out loud when he called Ashley “f*****g desperate for Gary.”

What fans are not laughing about is what occurred in the guest cabin between Gary and Ashley. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are outraged and not so patiently waiting for a response from Bravo or producers.

Do you think Ashley crossed a line with Gary King?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.