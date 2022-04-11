Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ashley Marti disses Gabriela Barragan, claims stew made ‘crew miserable’

Ashley shares what Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers haven’t seen on the show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ashely Marti has dissed Gabriela Barragan and claims the second stew made several crew members miserable during filming.

There’s no love lost between Gabriela and Ashley, that’s for sure. They have been butting heads since day one.

Ashley has earned a lot of backlash for how she acted toward Gabriela. However, the brunette beauty has been firing back at trolls amid the criticism.

Gabriela recently shared a message to those who have supported her as Below Deck Sailing Yacht plays out. As tension mounts between chef Marcos Spaziani and Gabriela on-screen, Ashley has made quite the accusation about her colleague.

The third stew has been promoting her stint on the hit Bravo show on social media from the moment her stint on the show was announced.

Ashely shared a picture that included her, Gabriela, Kelsie Goglia, and Daisy Kelliher in a recent post. Gabriela and Ashley are standing far away from each other.

Ashley captioned the picture, “95% chance @kelsiescruisin or I said or did something gross right before this was taken.”

The comments section was flooded with responses to the lovely ladies. One response got Ashley’s attention.

A user wanted to know something interesting about Ashley that hasn’t been featured on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“there were many interactions between Gabriella and me, and her and other crew that would fully explain my attitude and feelings toward her,” Ashley replied.

The same user responded, talking about bad blood between the two stews while remarking Gabriela and Ashley don’t tag each other in photos. Like many Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, the user admitted to liking both ladies.

“yeah I can understand that, it’s really hard work with someone that made the majority of the crew miserable. That’s the stuff that people who watch the show will never fully get from what is shown in the episodes,” Ashley expressed.

Ashley gushes over Kelsie and Daisy

Although she’s not a Gabriela fan, Ashley continuously gushes over how much she adores Daisy and Kelsie. Ashley recently used Instagram to show her gratitude for her Below Deck Sailing Yacht pals.

“So grateful I got to work with these two amazing ladies🥰” she wrote alongside a photo of the three of them abord Parsifal III.

The season’s nearly half over, but the drama’s far from done. There’s speculation Gabriela Barragan, may be the next crew member to leave the show.

If that’s the case, one thing is for sure. Ashley Marti certainly won’t miss her as those two are not even close to being friends.

Are you Team Gabriela or Team Ashley?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.