Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares’ message for moms after Lilly daycare struggle: ‘trust your instincts’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares has a message for moms after a recent struggle she endured with her daughter Lilly and daycare.

Dani has become quite the open book regarding life as a single mom. As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know, Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux confirmed he was Lilly’s father earlier this year.

However, a recent throwback pregnancy photo Dani shared hinted she’s still raising Lilly all by herself. It’s because of her single mom life that Dani had to make a recent change, leading her to cherish her mom instincts.

Dani Soares has a message for moms after dealing with Lilly and daycare

In an Instagram post, Dani gave some advice to moms. Alongside a photo of herself and Lilly, Dani recalled a recent incident involving a new daycare for her daughter.

“One thing I would tell any new mum (anyone really): follow your instinct! I had to find Lilly a new childcare as I was moving houses and job and when I went to visit the one closest to my job something inside of me didn’t like it, I just had this feeling, but decided to go with it anyways as it was super convenient and I thought surely such a big childcare won’t be bad… it was!” Dani wrote in the caption.

Thankfully it wasn’t a safety issue but rather an environmental issue that Dani felt with the daycare. Simply put some of the staff was rude and Dani’s not here for having her daughter in a place like that.

“Nothing safety wise, but they were so rude and unhelpful, and I sure don’t want my baby in an environment like that. So I had to change again. If I had listened to my gut feeling, I would’ve known not to go there in the first place,” she finished her story and message to moms.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans react to Dani’s Instagram post

Dani’s message was filled with positive words and encouragement for her.

There was no shortage of people agreeing that moms always know what’s best and praising Dani for sticking to her guns.

While there was so much support for Dani, Lilly also shined in the adorable photo, showing off her two front teeth.

Below Deck alum, Izzy Wouters, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 star Kelsie Goglia gushed over Lilly and her cuteness.

Dani Soares from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has flooded Instagram with a too-cute-for-words photo with her daughter and a reminder for all moms to trust their gut.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.