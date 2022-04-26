Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans drool over naked Colin MacRae and his pot-stirring remarks

Colin knows how to stay out of the drama and stir it up too. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are drooling over naked Colin MacRae and his pot-stirring remarks on the show.

There’s no question that Colin has become a fan favorite since he joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Colin’s hunky looks, laid-back demeanor, and witty comments have earned him a spot in fans’ hearts.

Plus, unlike his pal Gary King, Colin has been in a relationship during both seasons, so he steers clear of crew boatmances. Colin has also built close friendships with Gary King and Daisy Kelliher, adding more to his nice-guy appeal.

The most recent episode featured Colin coming out of the shower in nothing but a towel at the villa. It was the crew day off, and everyone was intoxicated.

Gary enjoyed toying with Colin by stealing his towel. A naked Colin dripping wet was too much for Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers to handle.

One Twitter user called Colin sexy, while another thanked Gary for stealing Colin’s towel.

Pic credit: @DownWithJason/Twitter and @babygotbravo/Twitter

Another user used a GIF to express excitement over seeing Colin wet and naked.

Watching Colin step out of the shower barely covered… #BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/rpcRtPwzMB April 26, 2022

While social media was buzzing with excitement over Colin’s hot body, Twitter also discussed how he likes to stir the pot. Colin’s the glue that keeps things together and the grenade that blows things up.

Pic credit: @specks_93/Twitter and @BelowDeckJohn/Twitter

What comments had Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans talking about Colin?

Colin had several laugh-out-loud remarks on the most recent episode, and a couple of them involved his friend Gary.

In the van back to Parsifal III, Gary was giving Daisy advice on dealing with stew Gabriela Barragan after her drunken behavior made waves on the crew’s day off. Gary thought Daisy should speak to Gabriela that night, despite them all being extremely intoxicated.

Colin spilled it was terrible advice, but he was for it because of the entertainment value. Twitter loved that line.

Pic credit: @incognitoatbest/Twitter and @LauraBethHarpe/Twitter

Then there was the witty one-liner where Colin said Gary might sleep with everyone on the boat.

Ashley became part of Colin’s list of funny comments when he called the stew “f**king desperate for Gary” while talking to Gabriela.

Colin:’Ashley is f***ing desperate for Gary. Like, it’s out of control how desperate she is’#BelowDeckSailing pic.twitter.com/sX4TFsFY3O — dramabananna (@dramabananna) April 26, 2022

Colin MacRae was on fire on Below Deck Sailing Yacht with his roll-off-your tongue comments. He isn’t just eye candy for viewers. Colin helps keep the entertainment going strong.

Colin is always good for commentary, whether he helps push the drama along or sits back and watches it unfold in front of him. It’s one of many reasons Below Deck fans like him so much.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7 on Bravo.