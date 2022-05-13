Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale goes braless in wet white shirt

Courtney shows off her assets in the ocean. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale gets wet in a white top revealing she isn’t wearing a bra.

The blonde beauty continues to bring the heat with her sultry photos for various promotions. Courtney brought her A-game to Coachella with fashion choices highlighting all her assets donning Pretty Little Thing and Staud. She also got cheeky in a red bikini while waiting for the annual music festival.

Courtney has been enjoying her free time traveling, spending time in places like Tulum, Mexico, and Los Angeles, California. As speculation Courtney appears on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, she keeps fans entertained with some sexy snaps.

Below Deck Med’s Courtney Veale goes braless in a wet white shirt

It turns out Courtney is all about giving her 105,000 Instagram followers exactly what they want. In a post to kick off the week, Courtney gave her followers some Monday Motivation that was requested by one fan.

The video begins with Courtney sharing a comment one follower left on a previous post where she reflected on doing a photoshoot in Tulum. The fan asked for more footage from the shoot, and Courtney was more than happy to oblige.

Courtney dons black string bikini bottoms as she stands in the ocean with a white button-down shirt open and tied at the bottom to play peek-a-boo with her boobs. The shirt clings to Courtney in all the right places, revealing she’s not wearing a bra.

Several photos are in the video with Courtney looking smoking hot in all of them, giving off different sultry looks to the camera.

“Since you asked, here’s a few 😌👀 Happy Monday!” Courtney captioned the video, which ended with her writing, “thanks for watching.” She also tagged photographer Oğuz Kalfa, Pretty Little Thing, and VDM The Label.

What photo prompted Courtney to do the hot video?

As mentioned above, Courtney put the video footage together after one of her followers asked for more shots from her wet in wild promotional shoot.

Last week the blonde bombshell used Instagram to share a jaw-dropping photo of her standing thigh-deep in the ocean wearing the same black bikini bottoms and wet white shirt. Part of Courtney’s long blonde hair is wet, while the rest flows down her back with part of it draped across the side of her face.

“Miss it 🤍,” she wrote referring to Tulum, where the photoshoot took place.

Courtney Veale continues to steam up Instagram. Soon the yachtie will be back on the small in Below Deck Mediterranean with her pal Zee Dempers and Captain Sandy Yawn.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.