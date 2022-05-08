Below Deck Adventure: Will the new Below Deck spin-off premiere in 2022?

Below Deck Adventure will put a cold water twist on the hit yachting show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck fans are wondering if the new spin-off Below Deck Adventure will premiere in 2022.

Last spring, news broke that the Below Deck family was expanding with two new shows joining the hit yachting franchise. Below Deck Down Under would take place in Australia, where charter guests could scuba dive and snorkel along The Great Barrier Reef.

Unlike Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under doesn’t air on Bravo. Instead, it is a Peacock original series.

The other show announced to be joining the hit-yachting franchise was Below Deck Adventure.

Will Below Deck Adventure premiere in 2022?

When Below Deck Adventure was announced, it was slated to air in 2022. There has been no indication that the time frame is still not intact.

Bravo hasn’t revealed a premiere date yet but that doesn’t mean the show isn’t hitting the airwaves this year. The network usually makes an announcement a few weeks before a show’s premiere date.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has reached the halfway point for Season 3. Bravo should be dropping news about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 or Below Deck Adventure Season 1 airing this summer any day now.

In the past, Below Deck Med has followed Below Deck Sailing Yacht. However, it could be pushed back to make room for Below Deck Adventure. Should that not happen, there are a couple of other options for the new Below Deck show.

One is that Below Deck Adventure airs in the fall after Below Deck Mediterranean and pushes Below Deck until early 2023. The odds are that won’t happen as Below Deck has become a fall staple for Bravo, and fans need their Captain Lee Rosbach fix.

The other option is that Below Deck Adventure will air simultaneously as Below Deck Med or Below Deck. Bravo could choose to have both on Monday nights or put one of the Below Deck shows on a different night like the Real Housewives franchise.

Below Deck Adventure has been filmed, so the network simply needs to find the right place for it. All of this means it’s highly likely the new Below Deck spin-off will launch this year.

What makes Below Deck Adventure different from other Below Deck shows?

Below Deck Adventure puts a twist on the Below Deck franchise by taking place in cold waters. All four of the other Below Deck spin-offs film in warm weather locations.

The cold water twist will give Below Deck viewers a whole new experience as charters in cold waters bring new dangers, new excursions, and a whole new vibe to the series.

Even those demanding charter guests will be different as they have an entirely different agenda than those chartering luxury yachts in warm waters.

Stay tuned for Below Deck Adventure news!