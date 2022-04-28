Below Deck Down Under star Brittini Burton shows off dance moves in leopard print short shorts and high heels

Brittini has no problem embracing her sensual side. Pic credit: @Peacock

Below Deck Down Under star Brittini Burton shows off her dance moves in leopard print short shorts and high heels.

Brittini’s a newbie to the Below Deck family, debuting on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under, which is airing now on Peacock. The blonde beauty is the only female deckhand, and she’s holding her own with the male deck team.

When the crew isn’t working, Brittini knows how to have a good time and always wears the cutest outfits.

Below Deck Down Under’s Brittini Burton shows off dance moves in leopard print short shorts

Brittini feels strongly about women’s empowerment and women being able to express themselves sensually. It’s one reason she took a dance class recently despite not being the greatest on the dance floor.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Brittini wore short leopard print shorts and a long sleeve cropped top to the class. She also donned white super high-heeled shoes to help her pull off the sex routine.

The Bravo personality spilled that when she was in Los Angeles recently, she took her good friend’s dance class.

“If you’ve taken my sensual embodiment class you KNOW I am not a dancer; counts are not my thing. I wanted to do this heels class because tbh walking in heels makes me feel sexy so I said f**k it and went outside my comfort zone. In this video I stumble on myself, I have the counts wrong and the whole time im looking at Ellena to follow her for the dance,” Brittini wrote as part of a lengthy caption for the video.

She also encouraged her followers to get out of their comfort zones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittini Burton flaunts her body for growth

The deckhand doesn’t shy away from showing her Instagram followers the growth journey she’s on to love herself sensually.

Over the weekend, Brittini shared a video of her in a short blank tank top that revealed her toned abs and the same leopard print shorts from her dance video.

Brittini twerked with painted handprints on her behind. She was joined on a round platform by other women proudly strutting their stuff and showing love for their bodies.

“This past weekend we celebrated we twerked and we grew,” Brittini captioned the video.

There’s a whole lot more to Brittini Burton than what Below Deck Down Under viewers see on screen.

Brittini works as a sensual embodiment coach and proudly shares that message on social media. Her castmate, Magda Ziomek, also uses her body to share positive messages and vibes.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.