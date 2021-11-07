Below Deck Adventure update: New details about Below Deck Norway spin-off revealed

Below Deck Adventure, previously known as Below Deck Norway has Below Deck has piqued Below Deck fans’ interest. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been a few months since the Below Deck spin-off Below Deck Adventure was announced. Last spring, after months of speculation the hit yachting show was taking on cold waters, the powers that be confirmed it was true.

At the same time, Below Deck Down Under was also green-lit. The Below Deck spin-off would focus on the yachting world in Australia and would air exclusively on Peacock.

Since then, more information about Below Deck Down Under has been revealed. Chef Leon Walker will help kick off the new Below Deck spin-off. Plus, filming for Season 1 wrapped last June.

Details surrounding Below Deck Adventure have been pretty sparse other than it would take place in Norway to focus on luxury yachting in cold climates. It’s the first time the Below Deck franchise has ventured into the cold-water arena.

Now details about Below Deck Adventure are starting to emerge, which is music to fans’ ears.

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 has been filmed

Below Deck Adventure has been dubbed Below Deck Norway by fans. Below Deck Norway was the initial title before Bravo revealed the Below Deck spin-off would be titled Below Deck Adventure.

Thanks to a couple of Instagram Story’s curtsey of The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge, Below Deck fans have some more insight into Below Deck Adventure.

In an Instagram Q&A session, Tamra was asked why she didn’t do the Below Deck winter spin-off, aka Below Deck Adventure.

“I was asked but the timing was off. I had just had surgery and went on to film another show. So maybe next time around,” Tamra wrote.

The former RHOC star went on to reveal Below Deck Adventure was filmed last summer.

“Nope. Almost did in August for Below Deck. Love to go,” she wrote.

What else do we know about Below Deck Adventure?

Noah Samton, Senior Vice President of Current Production for Bravo has shared the charter guests to be completely different than those on the other shows. The guests aren’t sitting around getting drunk. They are going on adventure excursions.

The two questions on Below Deck fans’ minds are when Below Deck Adventure will premiere and will any Below Deck alums be on the new show.

Below Deck Adventure is expected to debut on Bravo in early 2022. There’s a good chance it will debut once Below Deck Season 9 wraps up to give the new spin-off a good lead-in.

The past couple of years Below Deck Sailing Yacht has followed the OG Below Deck. So, either Below Deck Sailing Yacht will be moved to the summer, or the two shows will air simultaneously.

As for any alums appearing on Below Deck Adventure, no names have been leaked. Captain Sean Meagher teased he may show up on a Below Deck spin-off. The captain has experience dealing with cold waters. Below Deck Adventure could be the perfect fit for him.

Are you excited for Below Deck Adventure?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.