Fraser Olender on Below Deck: Who is the Season 9 stew?

Fraser Olender on Below Deck Season 9 is only the second male stew to appear on the hit yachting franchise.

Below Deck Season 6 stew Josiah Carter made history as the first male to be part of the interior crew. Josiah quickly became a fan favorite and was slated to return for Season 8 before the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming early.

Season 9 has just kicked off with Fraser declaring he has mad housekeeping skills. Below Deck fans could immediately tell from the premiere that Fraser will be oh so entertaining. Fraser has some hilarious one-liners, especially when it comes to chief stew Heather Chase.

Who is Fraser Olender on Below Deck?

Fraser on Below Deck hails from London, England but grew up all over the world. Even his Instagram bio lists him as based abroad. According to ScreenRant, Fraser considers England and the United States home.

After high school, Fraser attended the University of Buckingham, where he studied Psychology. Although he graduated in 2014 with a degree in Psychology, Fraser opted to pursue the modeling world once he earned his degree.

No, the stew didn’t work as a model. Instead, Fraser became a talent agent for male models. Fraser worked as a junior agent for Premier Model Management.

In 2019, Fraser decided to shift career gears from talent agent to yachting. Fraser may not be the most experienced crew member ever on Below Deck but has been training for a couple of years.

What else should Below Deck fans know about Fraser?

Below Deck is not Fraser’s first reality television gig. Fraser appeared on Made In Chelsea as a gay friend of star Lucy Watson during Season 11 in 2016. The Season 9 stew appeared in four episodes with his boyfriend, Tom Couch.

Despite now appearing on two reality TV shows, Fraser does keep a lot of his life private. For example, his social media feed mostly consists of photos of Fraser and his travels. Occasionally he posts about his family but rarely mentions anyone’s name.

As for his dating life, Fraser likely has one, but he’s not putting it on display on social media. Thanks to the season’s preview of Below Deck, fans know Fraser ends up in a kiss with deckhand Jake Foulger.

Considering deckhand Rayna Lindsey also has the hots for Jake, it sounds like another love triangle is brewing. At the very least, it’s some drunk shenanigans that will definitely entertain Below Deck viewers.

Fraser Olender is one to watch on Below Deck Season 9. The male stew is certainly going to add to some excitement to the new season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.