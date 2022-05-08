Below Deck’s Ashling Lorger sizzles in bikini showing off Pilates results

Ashling has begun a new career after leaving yachting behind. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Ashling Lorger sizzles in a bikini showing off the results from all her hard work doing Pilates.

Ashling made a splash on Below Deck Season 8 when she joined the show after the first charter as a stew. The blonde beauty was a one-and-done for the hit yachting show.

However, Below Deck Down Under does film in Australia, where Ashling lives, so she may make an appearance on the Below Deck spin-off. Ashling, though has put her yachting career on the back burner as she focuses on her Pilates journey.

Below Deck’s Ashling Lorger sizzles in a bikini

The blonde beauty gave Below Deck fans something to talk about when she sizzled in a yellow bikini that accented her killer body in all the right places. Even with a long-sleeved white button-down shirt flowing as a cover-up, Ashling was stunning in a yellow pattern bikini.

Ashling took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of her smiling while revealing her toned abs and bikini top that fit her in all the right places. The Below Deck alum has her arms above her head, with her long blonde locks flowing down her face.

“Heaven on earth 🌺🌴🐚🌊,” she captioned the IG post.

There were also two separate pictures that Ashling shared to her Instagram Stories. One was similar to the two in the post, with her arms above her head and a sultry look on her face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The next one brought out Ashling’s sexy side as she gazed down to the ground with her white button-down shirt falling off her shoulders to accent her assets perfectly. She tagged @billabong_womens_australia to promote the stunning swimsuit she was wearing.

Pic credit: @ ashlinglorger/Instagram

Ashling shows off Pilates results

One way Ashling keeps her stunning physique is Pilates. The blonde beauty has embarked on a journey to become a Pilates instructor and promote the benefits of doing the workout.

Ashling shared a video of her training that ends with her smiling on rocks donning a bikini to proudly show off how Pilates has impacted her body.

“PILATES = strong abs and firm bootay 🍑 not long now and I’ll be a fully qualified Pilates instructor,” she captioned the video.

It’s been a couple of years since Ashling Lorger was on Below Deck.

However, she continues to keep fans updated on her life through social media. Ashling is all about living a positive, healthy life and enjoys sharing that with her followers.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.