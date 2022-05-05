Is Captain Lee Rosbach leaving Below Deck? New casting call has fans worried about his future on show

Could it be that Below Deck will lose the stud of the sea as captain? Pic credit: Bravo

Is Captain Lee Rosbach leaving Below Deck? That’s the question Below Deck fans are asking after a new casting call has left people worried about his future on the show.

The stud of the sea is Below Deck. Captain Lee is the OG captain on the OG series that started it all for the hit yachting franchise.

Season 10 of Below Deck will premiere later this year. The one constant throughout the series has been Captain Lee. While other crew members come and go, Captain Lee has been the staple from day one.

However, some health issues and a new casting call have the rumor mill buzzing that Captain Lee may be saying goodbye to the show.

What is the new Below Deck casting call?

The Instagram account @dianawallacecasting posted a casting call late Wednesday night. It’s not unusual for the show to use social media for casting purposes.

“NOW CASTING YACHTIES! ⚓️ Below Deck is a reality docu-series that follows an energetic and charismatic group of experienced yachties working and living aboard a luxurious mega yacht. Do you have the passion for the open sea and the desire to travel to exotic locations while catering to some of the world’s most prestigious charter guests?” read part of the caption.

What really was eye-catching is the positions that are casting for the series.

“The following paid positions may be available: *CAPTAIN *BOSUN *CHEF *DECKHAND *CHIEF STEW *STEW,” the IG post said.

All four Below Deck shows have their respective captains. Therefore, the fact the casting call is looking for one has fans concerned, especially since it appears the call is for the OG show.

One user asked what everyone was wondering in the comments section “Wait! @captain_lee_rosbach isn’t returning?”

Is Captain Lee Rosbach leaving Below Deck?

There is no need for Below Deck fans to panic right now about Captain Lee’s future on the show. In December, the captain revealed he would be sticking around on the show as long as “people want to see me.”

Although the captain may not want to leave the show, things could be going on in his personal life that will force him to make an exit. The rumor mill has been running ramped that Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Yawn will take over for Captain Lee during Below Deck Season 10 when he has a health crisis.

Neither Bravo nor Captain Lee has commented on his future on the show. The casting call could be a generic casting call for all of the Below Deck shows for perhaps a backup. Well, except Below Deck Sailing Yacht because those requirements are different.

It could even be for a new Below Deck spin-off. Although that seems unlikely, considering the two new spin-offs just joined the family. Below Deck Down Under is only partway through Season 1 and Below Deck Adventure has yet to hit the airwaves.

So, is Captain Lee Rosbach leaving Below Deck? The answer remains unclear right now. His love for the franchise though should make fans confident he will stick around as long as nothing personal stands in his way, like his health.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.