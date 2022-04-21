Below Deck Down Under mid-season trailer: Crew hookups, fights, crazy nights, and an angry Captain Jason Chambers

There’s plenty of drama coming up on Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under mid-season trailer reveals a crew hookup, more fights, a lot of crying, complaining, crazy nights, and Captain Jason Chambers getting angry more than once.

It’s hard to believe, but Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off is already half over. The show dropped the first three episodes Thursday, March 17 on Peacock.

Following Season 1 Episode 8, a mid-season trailer was released, showing plenty of jaw-dropping moments to come.

A boatmance, crew fighting and lots of crying

The M/Y Thalassa crew gets a day off to see life in Australia up close and personal, which includes a crocodile adventure. In true Below Deck fashion, crew nights out get crazy with a lot of drinking and a van incident with Aesha Scott grabbing Brittni Burton’s naked boobs in the van.

Speaking of Brittini, she and deckhand Culver Bradbury appear to get very close in the mid-season trailer. They are seen dancing and engaging in a serious hot tub make-out session in front of the crew.

Ryan McKeown continues to clash with Aesha, who he screams is “two-faced as f**k.” The chef’s actions take a toll on Aesha, who breaks down in tears at one point. He’s not the only one taking aim at Aesha.

Third stew, Magda Ziomek, bonds with Ryan over their dislike of Aesha. However, Magda doesn’t seem to have quite the hostile relationship with Aesha that Ryan does.

One thing is for sure: The tension with these three hits a breaking point before the season ends.

Aside from the crew drama, the group does manage to give the guests quite the dream experience. They pull out all the stops to give two charter guests the wedding of their dreams and enjoy a fun-filled costume party.

Crew members face the wrath of angry Captain Jason Chambers

The new footage features Captain Jason losing his cool with the crew. Captain Jason continues to get frustrated with the deck crew, especially bosun Jamie Sayed.

After a night of drinking, Culver also faces the Captain’s wrath. Chef Ryan has already got a warning from Captain Jason, and in the trailer, they butt heads again, with the Captain making it clear who’s in charge.

Before Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under ends, someone on the M/Y Thalassa crew gets their walking papers. Captain Jason gets fed up with a crew member as a new person appears, walking down the dock before the footage ends.

It’s safe to say, Ryan, Jamie, and Culver are top choices for the crew member who gets fired.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.