Below Deck Down Under: Chef Ryan McKeown blasts Aesha Scott for tense working environment, ‘she set the tone’

Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan McKeown has blasted Aesha Scott for their tense working environment, claiming she set the tone and was not a good leader.

The chief stew and chef have been butted heads from the beginning. Ryan’s arrogance and Aesha asking if he was “chefy” didn’t get them off on the right foot.

As Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under plays out, things are getting extremely intense between Aesha and Ryan. The recent exchange with him telling her to stick to vacuuming and he’ll stick to cooking didn’t sit well with Below Deck Down Under fans, who stood up for their girl Aesha.

The chef has had the chance to share his side of the story. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Ryan has no issues with his actions on the yachting show.

Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan McKeown blames Aesha Scott for tense working environment

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Ryan didn’t hold back, expressing exactly how he felt about working with Aesha. Ryan claims the Below Deck Mediterranean alum set the tone for the charter season on day one.

“I’m pretty sure she set the tone. Actually, I know she set the tone, and it really impacted me from day one on having to work with her,” he expressed.

The chef also declared his arrogance stemmed from Aesha, admitting he’s never really had a problem with a chief stew before. Ryan fully feels the chief stew’s past issues with chefs stem from her, not them.

Speaking of Aesha being a chief stew, Ryan doesn’t think she’s cut out to be a leader.

“I don’t think she was a team leader. I don’t think she was a team player. Is she good at her job? Maybe as a second stew, where she has some direction,” Ryan spilled before adding, “Working with her was not easy, and she did not try to do anything to make it easy.”

Did Ryan get along with the other crew members?

Aesha and Ryan certainly didn’t get along, but the chef admitted to loving the rest of the crew. The chef and second stew, Tumi Mhlongo, butted heads. However, each day was a new day, and they would move on from the previous argument.

When it comes to the rest of the Thalassa crew, Ryan revealed he still keeps in touch with all of them.

“Magda [Ziomek] has stayed with me for a minute. Jamie [Sayed] just left this morning. Benny [Crawley] was just here. Tumi’s, like — I hang out, I communicate, I speak with all them except [Aesha],” Ryan stated.

The drama between chef Ryan McKeown and Aesha Scott is far from over. Ryan blames her for all the tension, while Aesha has made her feelings on-screen about Ryan perfectly clear.

Stay tuned Below Deck Down Under fans. There’s so much more juicy entertainment coming for those two.

