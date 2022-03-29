Are Below Deck Down Under producers being sued for damages to Thalassa superyacht?

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under has faced drama off-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

New allegations claim that Below Deck Down Under producers are being sued for damages done to Thalassa superyacht used during Season 1 of the new Below Deck spin-off.

Below Deck Down Under just dropped on Peacock, making it the first in the Below Deck franchise to become an original series for the streaming service. The show has had viewers buzzing thanks to hot Captain Jason Chambers, arrogant chef, Ryan McKeown, and Below Deck Med fan-favorite Aesha Scott.

As the shenanigans take over on-screen, the off-screen drama could rival what goes down in Season 1 of the yachting show.

Is there a lawsuit against Below Deck Down Under producers for damages to Thalassa superyacht?

The Thalassa serves as the superyacht background for Below Deck Down Under. Trevor Lee and his wife Keri Craig-Lee, the owners of the vessel actually named M/Y Keri Lee III, are suing Mountain View Productions for $9 million.

According to Starcasm, Trevor and Kerri claim substantial damages were incurred while the luxury was rented out to Mountain View Productions. The company is a subsidiary of 51 Minds, the production team that launched the Below Deck franchise.

A court order obtained by the website has revealed Keri Lee Charters Pty Ltd (KLC), Tom and Kerri’s company, alleges the yacht endued $9 million in damages during a charter in May 2021. Below Deck Down Under was filmed from May 2021 to June 2021, so the timing does line up.

Details regarding the damages were not disclosed in the lawsuit. There’s a three-week arbitration happening now and is scheduled to wrap up by April 11.

Will there be a crash on Below Deck Down Under?

If the damages to the luxury yacht were sustained during filming, then it’s safe to say the footage might air on Below Deck Down Under. However, an accident isn’t featured in the trailer for the show.

Now that doesn’t mean an accident doesn’t occur. The powers that be could be saving the footage as a dramatic surprise for Below Deck Down Under viewers. Then again, since the production company is involved in a lawsuit, the footage may never see the airwaves.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know, Season 2 of the show featured Parsifal III hitting the dock a couple of times. Season 3 just aired a scary incident where the sailing yacht dragged anchor. Both times, damages were done to the yacht but weren’t extensive enough to end the charter season.

So, to answer the question, is there a lawsuit against Below Deck Down Under producers? Yes, there is, and arbitration is happening now.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.