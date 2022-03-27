Below Deck Down Under: Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers address issues with chef Ryan McKeown

Captain Jason and Aesha have some thoughts on cocky chef Ryan. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under stars Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers have addressed the issues brewing with chef Ryan McKeown.

Ryan has made quite the impression on Below Deck Down Under fans, and not in a good way. The chef came in guns blazing with his first interaction with Aesha making it clear that working with Ryan wasn’t going to be easy.

Aesha and Ryan have butted heads over him not being flexible. Ryan kept getting annoyed at Aesha for not telling the guests when to eat as opposed to her letting the guests dictate the time.

Captain Jason’s having issues with Ryan, too, most notably so far of which is the chef forgetting the meat to make tacos at the beach picnic. The trailer lets Below Deck Down Under viewers know the captain puts the chef in his place at one point.

Aesha Scott calls chef Ryan McKeown ‘arrogant’

As the issues with the chef mount on-screen, Captain Jason and Aesha are speaking out about working with Ryan. Aesha spoke to Us Weekly to give the lowdown on her feelings toward the chef and his behavior.

“If arrogant was, like, personified, it would be Ryan. He’s a very arrogant man,” Aesha shared. “I think that that’s something that everyone — not just as a chef — it’s kind of difficult to be around anyone that’s arrogant.”

Working with a challenging chef isn’t new for Aesha, who has worked with many throughout her career. Below Deck Mediterranean fans will recall Aesha was on Season 4, which featured chef Mila Kolomeitseva.

The chief stew explained most yachting chefs are “difficult toddlers,” and Ryan was no exception.

What does Captain Jason think of chef Ryan?

Captain Jason also spoke to Us Weekly, weighing in on the chef and the issues that come up on Season 1 of the Below Deck spin-off. When it came to Ryan, the captain declared that the chef is all attitude. The captain thought that Ryan liked to stir up the drama.

Despite the challenges of Ryan’s attitude, Captain Jason does like the chef.

“I like him. I like everyone. We all had a great time. [Ryan’s] food was great and you saw in the first episode that the guests responded to his food. Every crew battles fatigue, and working environments change, and attitudes change. And then when the attitude changes, as I said, they lose focus,” the captain expressed to the weekly magazine.

Captain Jason Chambers also explained he isn’t afraid to fire a crew member if the person continues to cause problems. Whether or not that’s a teaser for what goes down with chef Ryan McKeown, Below Deck Down Under fans will have to wait and see.

Do you think Ryan will last the entire season?

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.