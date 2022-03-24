Below Deck Down Under: Who is chef Ryan McKeown?

Ryan came in with guns blazing on Below Deck Down Under. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under chef Ryan McKeown made quite the first impression on the new Below Deck spin-off show.

Last week Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under premiered, and chef Ryan was on fire from the moment he debuted on-screen. Below Deck Mediterranean alum Aesha Scott appears on the show in the chief stew role.

Aesha and Ryan started butting heads from the first meeting when Ryan made it clear he was in charge, not her or the guests. The chef doesn’t give guests the menu ahead of time and has declared he determines mealtime, not the guests.

Based on the Below Deck Down Under trailer, Aesha isn’t the only person who has issues with the chef. Captain Jason Chambers lets the chef know who’s running the Thalassa.

Who is chef Ryan McKeown on Below Deck Down Under?

Ryan’s going to give chef Adam Glick a run for his money in the arrogant and cocky department, that’s for sure. The chef even admitted his friends call him arrogant, something that’s okay with him.

According to Digital Spy, the chef hails from Philadelphia. Ryan revealed in the premiere that he was from the East Coast and could smell bulls**t a mile away.

The chef graduated from Penn State and has spent years working in restaurants and on yachts. Ryan has no problem letting it be known that he has mad culinary skills.

Other than what’s been featured on Below Deck Down Under, not much is known about the chef. His Instagram bio simply has his title of chef and that he’s on the hit new yachting show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Ryan’s Instagram feed showcases his culinary talent and his love of traveling. One post revealed he crossed something off his bucket list while filming Below Deck Down Under in Australia, sky diving.

Chef Ryan gives Below Deck Down Under crew members a shout-out

Although the chef has issues with certain crew members, there are a few that Ryan did have love for while filming the show.

In a recent Instagram post, Ryan gave a shout-out to Tumi Mhlongo, Magda Ziomek, and Ben Crawley.

Ryan called Tumi a “f**king Queen,” revealed Benny made him laugh daily, and shared Magda has something “special” about her. Yes, the chef and his attitude didn’t upset everyone on the luxury yacht.

The season has only just begun on Below Deck Down Under, but thanks to chef Ryan McKeown the drama’s already in full swing. Below Deck fans will have to keep watching to see just how much drama, attitude, arrogance, and temper tantrums Ryan brings to the new show.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.