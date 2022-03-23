Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn Shephard reacts to anchor dragging incident, reveals what went wrong

One storm put the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew and guests in grave danger. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has reacted to the anchor dragging incident on the show. The captain also revealed what went wrong, causing the Parsifal III to nearly be ruined.

Last season the luxury sailing yacht hit the dock twice. This season Parsifal III faces another nightmare incident.

Captain Glenn was abruptly woken up to a distress alarm as the most recent episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended. The show ended with the captain and crew realizing everyone aboard Parsifal III and the sailing yacht were in grave danger.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers will have to wait to see how the situation unfolds, but Captain Glenn has opened up a little bit about the scary incident.

Captain Glenn Shephard reacts to anchor dragging incident on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In a recent interview with E! News, Captain Glenn dished all about the anchor dragging drama going down on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“It’s as serious as it gets. I mean, there are boats, similar boats, who have been in the same situation where they didn’t recover,” he shared.

The captain called the experience a nightmare, admitting it “was one of the worst” of his career. Captain Glenn has over 20 years in the yachting industry, so things must have been pretty bad for it to make his list.

What happeend to cause such a dangerous situation aboard Parsifal III?

Captain Glenn also explained how the dangerous situation happened on the show. The sailing yacht encountered a squall, a storm that appeared suddenly and came out of nowhere, causing wind speeds to ramp up quickly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The person who was supposed to be keeping an eye out [was] a massive disappointment,” the captain said to the website.

Deckhand Tom Pearson was on anchor watch that night. However, in true Captain Glenn fashion, he didn’t drag Tom or talk bad about him.

The captain focused on the crew members who stepped up during the scary experience.

“Everybody else pretty much, especially Gary and Colin, did an amazing exemplary job,” he expressed.

The Season 3 trailer features part of the incident with the crew scrambling, guests coming out of their cabins, and Daisy Kelliher shocked at what’s happening on the sailing yacht.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans saw in the most recent episode, Tom was kissing stew Ashley Marti as the storm increased, and that will no doubt play into the drama coming.

Captain Glenn Shephard’s known for keeping his cool but fans can expect to see him lose it on the show once things are under control.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.