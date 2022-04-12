Below Deck Down Under: Benny Crawley calls out Jamie Sayed for bad mouthing him off-screen

Benny takes the high road when dealing with Jamie. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under deckhand, Benny Crawley has called out bosun Jamie Sayed for the not-so-nice things he said about him off-screen.

There’s been a lot of tension between Jamie and Benny during Season 1 of the newest Below Deck spin-off. Jamie has issues with Benny’s work, especially following the deckhand’s refusal to ensure the anchor chain didn’t get tangled up.

At first, Captain Jason Chambers didn’t feel Benny was serious about his on-deck duties. However, all that changed after they cleaned up poop and bonded over Benny losing his parents.

The one thing that hasn’t changed is the dynamic between Jamie and Benny.

How did Jamie Sayed bad mouth Benny Crawly off-screen?

In a recent interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet, Jamie talked about the stress of working on deck and managing a team. Jamie also revealed he leaned on deckhand Culver Bradbury because he was a proper deckhand who was taught how to follow the rules.

The bosun also gave props to Brittini Burton. Jamie spilled she was green but beyond willing to learn, and he appreciated it.

As for Benny, Jamie didn’t give him the positive feedback as he did the other two crew members.

“However, having Ben, who said he had experience which maybe he did a long time ago. But he really, really didn’t show that he had any experience or history. His experience seemed limited as well. Even when he was driving those tenders. He was only put on those tenders because it was just hard to place him in a position on the yacht. And be confident with him in the position,” Jamie shared with the website.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bosun made it crystal clear he always wanted Culver by his side and Benny nowhere near him on deck, especially during docking.

What did Benny say to Jamie?

Benny got wind of what Jamie said about him during the interview and used Instagram Stories to call him out. The deckhand gave the bosun a backhanded compliment while briefly explaining his side of things.

“Ouch @wakeupwithjamie that’s not very nice brother – I will still speak about you with respect as you did your best as a leader. We must not emit the fact that I was the only one with my boat license though? Driving that tender isn’t something you learn overnight so I must have done it a couple, of times before,” he wrote over a picture of Jamie’s Showbiz Cheatsheet interview.

Pic credit: @benny_crawley/Instagram

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under has only just begun, which means plenty of more on-screen altercations between Benny Crawley and Jamie Sayed.

Are you Team Jamie or Team Benny?

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.