Below Deck Down Under is a Peacock original. Pic credit: Peacock

Will Below Deck Down Under air on Bravo? That’s a question Below Deck fans are asking since the newest spin-off currently airs exclusively on Peacock.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 has given fans of the hit-yachting franchise a whole new experience. The Australian setting and extremely good-looking crew have not disappointed either.

However, what has been a bummer for Below Deck fans is that the show doesn’t air on Bravo. There is some good news on that front, though.

Will Below Deck Down Under air on Bravo?

Peacock has become home to a few spin-off shows that are part of hit Bravo franchises. The Real Housewives franchise has launched two spin-off shows exclusively on the streaming service.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiered on Peacock last November, combining fan favorites from all the shows. Season 2 of the all-star show will hit the streaming service this summer.

Another Peacock original from the Bravo family is The Real Housewives of Miami. The show was rebooted on the streaming service for Season 4, which was a mega success. Season 5 of RHOM has reportedly begun filming, with speculation Larsa Pippen may not return.

How this pertains to Below Deck Down Under airing on Bravo is because both RHUGT and RHOM did air on Bravo, despite initially dropping on Peacock. That means the chances of Below Deck Down Under airing on Bravo are very good.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When will Below Deck Down Under hit Bravo airwaves?

Since it’s all but guaranteed Below Deck Down Under will show up on Bravo, the question remains as to when it will happen.

One thing is for sure. The new Below Deck spin-off won’t land on the network until Season 1 has finished airing on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Miami and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip both wrapped their initial run on the streaming service before debuting on Bravo.

The good news is the wait wasn’t very long, only a matter of weeks. RHUGT finished Season 1 in December on Peacock and was airing on Bravo by February. RHOM wrapped up Season 1 on the streaming service at the beginning of March and was airing on Bravo by the end of the month.

Below Deck Down Under has only aired six episodes so far. If the new yachting show follows the other Below Deck formats, Season 1 will have anywhere from 14 to 16 episodes, which means the season will likely end in June.

So Below Deck fans should expect Below Deck Down Under to air on Bravo this summer. Perhaps the network will pair it with Below Deck Med Season 7 on Mondays, turning the night back into Below Deck night.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.