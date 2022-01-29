Dorinda Medley talks Season 2 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: ‘Not going to be a dull moment’

Dorinda Medley teases plenty of drama in Season 2 of RHUGT. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was filled with drama, and with a second season already filmed, Bravo fanatics are wondering what to expect.

Dorinda Medley wasn’t asked back to The Real Housewives of New York City after a tough Season 12. She caught a lot of backlash for how she treated Tinsley Mortimer, and the network wanted to pause her for a little while.

She was still on good terms with Bravo, though. Dorinda is part of Season 2 of RHUGT and is the host of the group. All of the women were filmed at Bluestone Manor, which has been featured on RHONY several times.

Dorinda Medley talks Season 2 of RHUGT

During an appearance on the Watch What Crappens podcast, Dorinda Medley talked about Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

She hosts the group at Bluestone Manor, and the other women are also big personalities. Aside from Dorinda, Jill Zarin (RHONY), Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC), Tamra Judge (RHOC), Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH), Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA), and Phaedra Parks (RHOA) will all take part in the Bravo experience.

While talking about what to expect from Season 2, Dorinda mentioned that viewers would see more of Bluestone Maor on the show. The Real Housewives of New York gave viewers glimpses of the property, but this will show more of the grounds, rooms, and even the pool.

When it comes to what to expect from RHUGT Season 2 and the ladies, Dorinda says it’s a “s**t show.” With all of the big personalities, viewers would expect nothing less.

Dorinda told Page Six, “Listen, eight iconic women – these are real women, and each one is strong, and each one is sassy, and each one’s got something to say. And, I mean, there’s highs, there’s lows, there’s goods, there’s bads, we make it nice, we laughed, we cried, we did it all, so there’s not going to be a dull moment.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Will Dorinda Medley return to RHONY for Season 14?

After a season away from The Real Housewives of New York, rumors abound that Dorinda Medley could be rejoining the cast. Season 13 was a mess, with highly-charged arguments and vicious accusations.

There wasn’t even a reunion for Season 13 of RHONY, and that’s a first for the show, and what’s even worse is that there are no reports the show is filming after being on an extended hiatus. Some viewers speculated RHONY was canceled like The Real Housewives of Dallas, but that has not been confirmed.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.