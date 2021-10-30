RHONY reunion was canceled following racism complaint and investigation against Ramona Singer?

Ramona Singer may be the reason the RHONY reunion was canceled. Pic credit: Bravo

It has been a month since the news of The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 reunion cancellation broke.

Speculation about why it happened ran rampant, but Bravo never confirmed a reason, just confirmed the reunion would not be taped or aired after several different delays.

Ramona Singer and Eboni K. Williams were both a part of what happened, and now the story is out there.

Why was the RHONY Season 13 reunion canceled?

According to TMZ, The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 reunion was canceled because Eboni K. Williams had filed a complaint against Ramona Singer alleging racism.

Multiple sources told the outlet that ahead of the reunion taping, Eboni filed the formal complaint. That launched an investigation that had to be handled before they could film, which is why everything was pushed back several times.

There were allegedly interviews with cast members and crew members, which ultimately led to Ramona Singer being cleared. Unfortunately, with the amount of time it took to get through the investigation, it was too late to film the RHONY reunion and expect decent ratings.

The news outlet also noted that the canceled reunion cost some of the OGs of The Real Housewives of New York some serious cash. It could have been upwards of $100,000 from the lost filming opportunity.

Will RHONY be back for Season 14?

Following all of the drama that clouded Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York, speculation is that it may not return right away. Nothing has been confirmed, but it appears Bravo may want to refocus and recast so that the low ratings don’t repeat themselves moving forward.

Eboni K. Williams lost her opportunity to film her first reunion. She launched the complaint that delayed things, which ultimately ended in the event being altogether canceled. It is worth noting that Ramona Singer was reportedly cleared in the investigation.

The RHONY ladies haven’t spent a lot of time together, so it doesn’t appear a new season is taping. Bravo seems to be more interested in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip, which has already filmed two seasons for Peacock. Season 1 features Ramona Singer, and there is reportedly plenty of drama too.

Viewers will have to wait to hear more about Season 14 of RHONY as the show’s fate appears to continue to hand in the balance of the Bravosphere.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.