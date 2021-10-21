RHONY: Ramona Singer has a response for people who want her fired from the show

Ramona Singer opens up about her future on RHONY and spin-off The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer has responded to people who want her fired from the Bravo show.

Ramona and Luann de Lesseps are the only two remaining original cast members from RHONY. Luann was demoted to friend for Season 6 but was given back her apple for Season 7. Ramona, on the other hand, has been a full-time cast member throughout the series run.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York didn’t paint Ramona in a very good light. She came under fire from RHONY fans for her behavior towards Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member on RHONY.

Eboni and Ramona had several heated exchanges, with viewers calling Ramona out of touch. Now Ramona is speaking up as calls for Bravo to fire her have hit an all-time high.

Ramona Singer responds to people who want her fired from RHONY

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People That Lived It, release party, Ramona made it clear she isn’t leaving the show anytime soon.

“As long as I have fun doing the show, I’m happy to come back. To me, I always say you’re good at what you do if you love what you do,” Ramona shared.

The Bravo personality also responded to the haters calling for her to be fired from The Real Housewives of New York.

“Listen, it’s better to be talked about than not talked about. I don’t want to be a bump on the log! Perfect is boring,” she declared.

Yes, Ramona isn’t letting the backlash get to her. In fact, she is looking forward to the future, which hopefully includes Season 14 of RHONY.

The one thing that Ramona does feel the show needs is more cast members. She expressed that five was not enough ladies to make a good reality TV show.

Ramona teases The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Along with not leaving The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona’s happily teasing her part in the Peacock show, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

“It was the things we did: the yachts, the catamarans, these horses in the water that were up to our knees, and I mean, every event we did! The fireworks, between us and in the sky, and then we had the fun and the laughter, the pajama party. It was endless fun and a little bit of drama,” Ramona shared.

Those RHONY fans hoping that Ramona Singer won’t return won’t be happy to hear she isn’t going anywhere.

The decision, of course, may not be hers, but chances are Bravo, and executive producer Andy Cohen, won’t fire her. Love her or hate her, Ramona brings drama even if the ratings don’t show it.

Are you a Ramona fan?

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus on Bravo.