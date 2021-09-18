RHONY reunion canceled: Here’s what we know about Season 13 ending

The RHONY reunion is canceled. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been weeks since The Real Housewives of New York went off the air, and still, no reunion has been filmed.

The season was particularly tense, and RHONY viewers looked forward to seeing the women come together to hash out their differences.

Unfortunately, it looks like Season 13 is sailing into the sunset without any closure.

Why is the Season 13 RHONY reunion canceled?

The reasoning behind the cancellation of The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 reunion is scheduling challenges.

Bravo released a statement to The Dail Mail about the reunion cancellation, saying, “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season.”

The statement continued, “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

Alluding to Season 14 is a big deal. There has been speculation that RHONY would be shelved after this season, just like The Real Housewives of Dallas was after a similar season.

Which RHONY stars were being difficult about being available?

Scheduling is the biggest obstacle faced this season. The season finale aired on August 31, and typically, the reunion airs the following week. Unfortunately, filming was continually postponed, and now, the reunion is canceled.

Not surprisingly, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps were two RHONY stars who were rumored to be difficult with scheduling. They were also the ones who butted heads the most with newcomer Eboni K. Williams. Both women reportedly wanted to get on with their obligations, so they could get back to what they wanted to do.

With ratings being dismal and the lack of connection with the cast, it wouldn’t be surprising if Bravo did a revamp and switched out several of the ladies for new faces. Dorinda Medley’s exit caused a lot of upset too.

Season 14 appears to be planned, but based on when The Real Housewives of New York airs, filming won’t begin for a few more weeks. Last season was plagued with COVID-19 issues and delays, so hopefully, this time will go smoother if they choose to go on.

Without a reunion to wrap things up, things could get very interesting when the cameras start rolling again.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.