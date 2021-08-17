RHOD is not coming back next year. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 finished airing this spring, and fans wondering when Season 6 will begin filming are in for some bad news.

Bravo isn’t in a hurry to film another season of RHOD, which is shocking given the intensity Season 5 brought with the cast clashing, social media beef, and intense words flung in all directions.

A lot happened in Dallas last season, including bombshells that were dropped at the Season 5 reunion. Kary Brittingham announced she was getting divorced, and talk of Brand Redmond’s husband’s alleged affair was also brought up.

RHOD tabled at Bravo

According to Entertainment Tonight, Bravo said, “There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that, nothing official has been decided.”

While that isn’t an official cancellation statement, it does leave a very bleak outlook about the future of RHOD. Rumors have been circulating all over social media that several of the women wouldn’t be returning. However, this revelation means none of them will be.

Bravo will have to figure out programming without The Real Housewives of Dallas airing in the winter through the spring seasons.

What happened during Season 5 of RHOD?

Adding Dr. Tiffany Moon was a huge deal for The Real Housewives of Dallas. Viewers had high hopes for the casting decision, and then, she and Kameron Westcott clashed heavily.

It appeared that the cast was split on several issues, with Tiffany and D’Andra Simmons seeing eye to eye for the majority of things. Kameron and Tiffany were constantly going back and forth, which then bled over onto social media.

Kary Brittingham was dealing with a lot while filming Season 5, and her drunken shenanigans went a bit overboard. She wasn’t upfront with the women about what was happening at home, and when she finally revealed what was happening at the reunion, the damage had already been done.

Brandi Redmond had a rough holiday season with the loss of her mother-in-law in a car accident that her daughter was also in. It wasn’t filmed, but viewers followed her updates on social media. She was pregnant while filming Season 5 and got plenty of pushback for all of the drinking she did while partying with her castmates.

Stephanie Hollman remained a good friend to everyone throughout the back and forth. She did her best to bring the women together, but the clash of Season 5 was a lot for everyone to handle.

Unfortunately, for now, The Real Housewives of Dallas has been tabled indefinitely.