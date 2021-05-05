RHOD: Kary Brittingham announces split from husband Eduardo

Kary Brittingham announces divorce from her husband. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham and her husband Eduardo have been going through marital issues and now it’s over!

The Mexican beauty just announced on social media that she’s getting a divorce.

Kary shared the news mere moments before the Season 5 reunion kicked off.

During part one of the reunion, she tearfully opened up about her split.

The Dallas Housewife also attributed her behavior this season to what was going on in her marriage.

Kary Brittingham says marriage issues affected her behavior

The first part of the Real Housewives of Dallas reunion kicked off last night and Kary was certainly in the hot seat.

The 50-year-old had to answer for her behavior which fans and even some of her castmates labeled as bullying.

However, Kary tearfully dropped the news of her divorce from husband Eduardo after 12 years of marriage and attributed her conduct to that.

Kary told host Andy Cohen, “This was a really tough season for me and watching it back, I realize how much hurt and how much I was struggling in my life. As I watch that, I realize how much in pain I was.”

“My marriage was falling apart, and I didn’t want to admit it,” said Kary.

The Dallas Housewife also explained how it all went down.

“After the show finished, me and Eduardo had to have a real hard talk, and we decided that we needed to go our separate ways,” she shared.

Kary also revealed that she and Eduardo told their kids about the divorce right before she came to the reunion.

Kary announces her divorce on Instagram

The Real Housewives of Dallas star shared a lengthy message on Instagram about her divorce right before the reunion aired.

“As we go into tonight’s episode, I want you to know that Eduardo and I have made the very tough decision to separate. He has been the most amazing father these past 17 years to my four kids and for that, I am eternally grateful,” wrote Kary in part.

The mom-of-four continued, “We are stepping into this new journey as co-parents together and while I know it’s going to be an adjustment, I am confident that we can handle this next chapter of life with the same amount of mutual respect and love we’ve shared with each other for so long.”

The mom-of-four also admitted that the new chapter she is about to embark on is a daunting one, and asked her fans for prayers.

She added, “Starting over at 50 is scary and change can be hard, but I know that we are doing the right thing for ourselves and our children,” said the RHOD star. “If you believe in the power of prayer, please pray for us as we walk through this uncharted territory ❤️ Love, Kary.”

