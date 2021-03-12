Kary Brittingham admits to some RHOD regrets

Kary Brittingham discussing her reconciliation with D’Andra Simmons in the last episode of RHOD. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas’s Kary Brittingham revealed what she does- and does not– regret doing on the show.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Brittingham played the game Do! You! Regret It!? where Andy listed Kary’s past drama and she says whether or not she feels sorry for it.

Is there anything Kary would take back?

First, Andy wanted to know how Kary felt about fellow Dallas Housewife Tiffany Moon. He asked if Kary regrets when she pushed Tiffany into a pool.

“Yes, I do!” Brittingham laughed.

This is surprising since Moon reported in January that she and Brittingham were in a “sour place” after their recent social media feud. Maybe there is room for their friendship to grow now that Kary is taking accountability for her actions.

Cohen questioned whether or not Brittingham regretted bullying Tiffany into drinking more than she should, and Kary showed some remorse for that.

“I mean you know she kept telling me ‘Help me have fun! Help me have fun!'” Kary recalled. “To me, having fun was like ‘Hey, let’s do tequila!'”

And Kary is certainly not apologetic for being a bit of a party monster. “I think I’m gonna be partying like I’m 20 until I’m like 80. I hope so!”

Brittingham then shared that she does not regret admitting that her and her husband’s sex life was “lacking.”

“Because it’s the truth!” she added.

Kary’s thoughts on her and D’Andra

Andy wondered if Kary would take back the fact that she said D’Andra was a hypochondriac, “especially after she got COVID.” D’Andra even had to be hospitalized due to her COVID symptoms.

But Kary stuck to her guns. “Uh, no, because she always says she has every sickness in the book all the time!” she exclaimed.

In the past, D’Andra has expressed that Kary’s mean comments at her can really hurt her feelings. Simmons even recently voiced her concerns about Kary possibly returning for the next season of the Real Housewives of Dallas.

Kary commenting on fellow Housewife D’Andra Simmons. Pic credit: Bravo

Andy then remembered when Brittingham “ragged” on LeeAnne Locken’s L’Infinity dress with D’Andra in Thailand.

Kary chucked as she reminisced on the infamous RHOD Thailand trip. “I never laughed so much in my life, that was so funny! I mean, I guess in hindsight I should have like, ya know, [been] like nicer about it, but… it was fun!”

Kary also revealed that she does regret making fun of D’Andra’s hosting skills at Brandi Redmond’s birthday party.

D’Andra said that she is willing to make up with Kary as long as she did some ‘self-reflection.‘

Bravo fans are looking forward to the next RHOD episode to see if there’s a possibility that Kary can work through her issues with the cast.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.