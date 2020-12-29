Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons hospitalized with COVID-19

D’Andra Simmons is in the hospital battling COVID-19 as Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas gets ready to premiere this week.

She is the first housewife to be known to be hospitalized while battling the virus. Others, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards, have confirmed they had become infected but waited it out at home and in quarantine, away from the other members of their family.

What do we know about D’Andra Simmons’ condition?

As of now, details surrounding how she caught COVID-19 and when symptoms began remain unknown.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just recently D’Andra Simmons revealed she had undergone ankle replacement surgery and she shared a photo of her family after Christmas where she was sporting a wrapped leg from foot to knee.

Her rep spoke to People and said, “D’Andra Simmons has tested positive for COVID and has been admitted to the COVID ward at UT Southwestern Hospital in Texas.”

She went on to say, “Her oxygen levels were borderline and she will start remdesivir. At this time we ask you to respect her and her family’s privacy and to send your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

RHOD Season 5

This week, The Real Housewives of Dallas returns for Season 5. Filming was done over the summer and strict precautions were taken to ensure the cast and crew were protected as the ladies went places.

D’Andra Simmons and her mom, Dee have been a highlight of the show. Their contentious relationship and the battle over the company and whether D’Andra was fit to run it has made for a storyline fans keep tuning in to see.

As the voice of reason and one who wants to see friends get along, D’Andra has been in a predicament a time or two while on the show. Season 5 is going to be like no other, with a new housewife in the mix and all of the COVID-19 restrictions.

With the Season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas airing in just days, viewers are sending their best wishes to D’Andra as she battles COVID-19 while in a Texas hospital COVID ward. Given the details that have been released, it looks like she is putting up a good fight.

The Real Housewives of Dallas returns Thursday, December 31 at 8/7c on Bravo.