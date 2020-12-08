Kyle Richards confirms that daughter Sophia has also tested positive for COVID-19

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is now on hiatus after three cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes after news that a crew member had contracted the disease and filming was paused for a little while.

Then a week after production was halted on the show, news came that half of the cast was showing symptoms of the disease.

One of those who tested positive for the disease was Kyle Richards who has since been quarantining from her family.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle’s older sister, Kathy Hilton have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Unfortunately, Kyle’s 20-year-old daughter Sophia caught it.

And, both of them are now in isolation from the rest of the family.

Kyle shares update on social media

The mom-of-four recently shared an update with her fans on social media a few days after sharing the news about her diagnosis.

Kyle posted a photo to her Instagram page of herself resting in bed.

Her golden retriever was also keeping her company as she recovers from the illness.

The RHOBH star hasn’t shared too much information about her battle with the disease so it’s not clear just how severe her symptoms have been.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that, “Those closest to Kathy and Kyle have been so worried because everyone reacts so differently to this illness. Right now, they have fever and flu-like symptoms but of course, they need to be monitored because things can always take a turn for the worse.”

Right now, Richards is just focused on her recovery so that she can be back with her husband Mauricio and their kids.

As for how Sophia is coping, we haven’t heard much from her since news broke that she is battling COVID-19.

Kyle hasn’t shared anything about her daughter’s recovery on her Instagram and Sophia hasn’t posted any updates on her Instagram page either.

Kyle misses her family

What we know is that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is really missing her family.

A few days ago she shared a holiday photo of her entire family dressed in red pajamas and sitting in front of their Christmas tree.

Along with the photo, Kyle also wrote a sweet message about missing her girls and her husband.

“I love these people so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken.”

She added, “Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.