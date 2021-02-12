D’Andra Simmons is willing to reconcile with Kary Brittingham but says castmate needs ‘some self-reflection’

D’Andra Simmons is willing to make up with Kary Brittingham. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Dallas stars D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham have been feuding since Season 5 began.

And its a 180 degree change from the close friendship we witnessed between them last season.

It’s not clear what has caused the rift between the two co-stars, but it’s evident that they have many issues to resolve.

However, all hope is not lost for the women. As a matter of fact, D’Andra is very much open to fixing things with her former friend.

D’Andra Simmons wants to reconcile with Kary Brittingham

The Real Housewives of Dallas star was a recent guest on Housewives Nightcap and she spilled all the tea about Season 5.

One thing that we’ve witnessed so far is the rocky relation between D’Andra and Kary.

The two women were very close last season, but things have taken a turn for the worse since then. However, all is not lost for their friendship.

“I would like to reconcile with Kary,” noted D’Andra. But the Dallas Housewife has certain conditions.

“I’ve tried very hard. And I’ve said things to her like, ‘I don’t wanna fight with you,’ and ‘I wanna be your friend’ and then she continues to poke and prod…”

“And I do hope to reconcile with her” continued D’Andra. “However, If she’s going to continue down this road of ‘D’Andra’s not a good friend…D’Andra has this problem…all these things that I’m not. Which, basically, she needs to turn the mirror around and look at herself, because she’s really talking about herself.”

The 51-year-old continued, “It’s time for some self-reflection instead of deflection. If she can come to Jesus and realize that it takes two to tango then I’m willing to, you know, start a friendship with her.”

Kary Brittingham touted as a bully by RHOD viewers

Kary has actually received a lot of backlash from fans for her behavior this season.

And D’Andra isn’t the only castmate that has felt her wrath.

The 50-year-old has also been giving Newbie Tiffany Moon a very hard time on the show, and fans have even labeled her as a bully.

It seems Kary had a lot going on and took out her frustration on her castmates.

But D’Andra does not think that should be an excuse for her behaviour.

“We are all going through stressful moments, it’s not just her.” remarked the Dallas socialite. “So there’s no one that, they’re like taking a scale and has more stress than this person…so we all have different stressors.”

D’Andra added, “And she also needs to take her advice and her words and listen to what she said. Because I have stressors she knows nothing about.”

Do you think D’Andra and Kary can mend their friendship?

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.