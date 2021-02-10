Stephanie Hollman says castmate Kary Brittingham ‘comes across as very angry’ this season

Stephanie Hollman says Kary Brittingham has been angry this season. Pic credit:Bravo

Kary Brittingham has been getting a lot of heat for her behavior this season, and now Stephanie Hollman is weighing in.

The Real Housewives of Dallas star has noticed the change in her castmate and admits that she has been going through a lot.

However, it’s hard to deny that Kary has been lashing out at some of her costars. Fans have even labeled her as a bully this season.

We’ve seen the back and forth between the 50-year-old and her once close friend, D’Andra Simmons, take a turn for the worst.

However, viewers are more outraged by Kary’s treatment of newbie Tiffany Moon than anything else.

It seems the second-season Dallas Housewife has it out for the MD, and even Tiffany confessed that Kary was the least welcoming person to her when she joined the cast.

But now Stephanie Hollman is coming to her defense.

But even the sweet and diplomatic OG had to admit that Kary has exhibited anger on the show.

Stephanie Hollman talks about Kary Brittingham’s behavior

The Real Housewives of Dallas star recently had a chat with Entertainment Tonight to dish about all the drama that has gone down so far.

And Stephanie gave her views on Kary Brittingham’s behavior– which has had fans in a tizzy since the season started.

“I remember during the season being like ‘girl!’ It just comes across as you know, like she’s angry to me, over little things,” shared Stephanie.

She continued,”I know she was going through a lot of things with her daughter and her company and a lot of personal stuff. And I think she took that and just did not manage it well, and it just came out as, you know, aggression, honestly towards some of the girls.”

Is Kary Brittingham too aggressive this season?

During the chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Dallas star continued to dish about Kary.

Stephanie did have some nice things to say about her castmate despite the way she came off this season.

And the Dallas Housewife noted that she’s had a talk with her Kary about her behaviour.

“She’s a lovely person,” remarked the 40-year-old. “And she’s super fun and quirky, and I wish people saw more of that of her but it’s not registering.”

The mom-of-two explained, “I think a lot of what’s registering is just her coming in and…maybe having issues with people but being too aggressive.”

“I think she came in and was a little too aggressive, and that’s what people are saying.” Stephanie commented.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.