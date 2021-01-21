RHOD viewers bash Kary Brittingham on social media after recent episode of the show

Kary Brittingham has been getting some heat on social media since Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas premiered.

It seems Kary has been rubbing fans and even some of her castmates the wrong way with her brash attitude.

The outspoken RHOD star is always up for a good time and she wants her castmates to enjoy themselves as well.

But sometimes she goes too far and the latest episode is a prime example of that.

As the women gathered to celebrate Kary’s 50th birthday she was insistent that her castmates down as much tequila as possible.

But things took a turn for the worst when Brittingham decided to push Tiffany Moon into the pool, despite the fact that her castmate cannot swim.

Moon was none too please with the gesture but decided to be a good sport about it.

But RHOD fans were not amused and they took to Twitter to bash the 50-year-old.

RHOD viewers bash Kary Brittingham

Fans were absolutely outraged with Kary after the most recent episode of the Real Housewives of Dallas played out.

Newbie Tiffany Moon decided to not make a fuss, after being thrown into the pool by Kary, but viewers were outraged.

And while Brittingham had a lot of fans on her side last season, now they are seeing a different side of the Dallas Housewife and they don’t like it one bit.

This is evident by the comments posted on social media with many people bashing the mom-of-four.

Yeah Kary needs to go. Wtf throwing someone who can’t swim in a pool!! #RHOD pic.twitter.com/xhcKNPCepA — ✨Housewives News✨✨💕💕 (@Housewivesnews1) January 20, 2021

Kary will bump heads with her castmates this season

The Real Housewives of Dallas star is very outspoken, and this can rub people the wrong way.

So you can expect Kary to bump heads with some of her costars this season.

We’ve already seen tension brewing between her and D’Andra Simmons, and this will continue to play out as the season goes on.

But Brittingham will have issues with Tiffany Moon as well.

Moon might be new to the group but we’ve already seen that she’s not afraid to going head to head with her castmates.

The newbie recently shared in an interview that Kary was the least welcoming to her on the show.

The two castmates recently had a war of words on social media, with Tiffany calling the Bravo star a bully.

And the drama has only just started.

After all, we’re only three episodes into Season 5 so you can expect a lot more drama in the coming weeks.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.