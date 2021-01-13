Tiffany Moon calls Kary Brittingham a bully as the two trade jabs on social media

The Real Housewives of Dallas is only two episodes in and already there is a social media feud brewing.

Newbie Tiffany Moon isn’t going to sit back and stay quiet. She called out one-season Dallas housewife, Kary Brittingham on Twitter following the second episode airing.

It was clear that Tiffany wouldn’t mesh well with everyone, and Kary isn’t going to keep her opinions to herself. After a tough Season 4, she is coming back into the ring swinging and the new housewife is in her line of fire.

Social media jabs being thrown

Amid RHOD airing last night, both Tiffany Moon and Kary Brittingham were tweeting along with viewers. Things got heated when the new housewife decided to call out the one-season housewife, and from there, things went downhill.

During the episode, it was clear that D’Andra Simmons and Kary had grown apart. She spent her confessionals dissing the skincare beauty, and when they all sat to eat together, the comments began.

Following that, Tiffany took to Twitter to call out Kary. She said, “So you talking to [D’Andra Simmons] like that isn’t bullying? Bye girl. BYE #RHOD” At that point, she was upset enough that she forgot to even tag Kary, but that was rectified shortly after.

Of course, that got Kary Brittingham riled up. She responded, saying, “You are so brave behind a phone! You never said anything directly to me when we were filming. NEVER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Housewives of Dallas (@realhousewivesofdallas)

The two continued to trade jabs, with Tiffany insinuating that Kary constantly pushed alcohol on her. It looks as if this is just the beginning of what could be an intense feud, especially if all of this kicked off from the second episode.

Why did Tiffany Moon take up for D’Andra Simmons?

It is no secret that Tiffany’s connection to the women is D’Andra Simmons. She is going to back her throughout the season as it is likely a feeling of loyalty and duty.

With the growing discord between D’Andra and Kary Brittingham, it will be interesting to see where the other RHOD ladies fall when the lines are drawn in the sand.

As the previews show, Kary will be pushing Tiffany Moon into a pool at an event. D’Andra is heard telling Kary that Tiffany doesn’t know how to swim. That was, no doubt, a turning point for both women.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Housewives of Dallas (@realhousewivesofdallas)

While the rest of the season plays out, and the women gear up to film a reunion after filming during the coronavirus pandemic, it will be interesting to see how much further these jabs go where Tiffany Moon and Kary Brittingham.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.