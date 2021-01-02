D’Andra Simmons is back home following admission to ICU for complications with her COVID-19 battle.

News of The Real Housewives of Dallas star’s condition was revealed earlier this week. After spending time at home with the family following ankle replacement surgery, she was admitted to a Texas ICU.

She came home the same day that Bravo released a sneak peek of Season 5 of RHOD. The network aired the entire first episode ahead of its scheduled premiere on Tuesday.

Time to heal at home for D’Andra Simmons

The reality TV personality took to Instagram to reveal she was going to be watching the Season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas at home.

After her rep revealed that D’Andra Simmons was admitted to the ICU earlier this week, she shared her release video on social media.

Her caption said, “Who’s ready to watch SEASON 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas with me tonight!? I’ll be watching the premiere from the comfort of MY HOME!!!”

It went on while she was thanking the staff for her care with her revealing, “From the nurses, techs, doctors and everyone in between who helped me throughout my time at the hospital. I want to say THANK YOU for taking such good care of me and putting your own health on the line to make sure I recovered safely.”

What will D’Andra Simmons’ storyline be for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas?

With the premiere of RHOD already airing, viewers got a glimpse into what is happening with D’Andra Simmons this season.

She is the connection to Tiffany Moon, the new housewife on the scene. The two have known one another for a while, and despite her knowing the other women from social circles or other things, D’Andra Simmons is her friend.

It seems the Dallas housewife is still working on her skincare line. COVID-19 did a number on it, and it looks like she still needs matriarch Dee Simmons’ help for the time being.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas is going to be intense, but it may not be as brutal as Season 4 was. LeeAnne Locken isn’t back, and with Tiffany Moon in her place, there are plenty of options for drama this season.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.