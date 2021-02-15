D’Andra Simmons reveals if she wants Kary Brittingham to return to the show next season

Does D’Andra Simmons want Kary Brittingham to return? Pic credit: Bravo

D’Andra Simmons and Kary Brittingham are experiencing a rough patch in their relationship and it’s all playing out on The Real Housewives of Dallas.

It’s not quite clear what started the rift between the once close friends but this season they’ve been at each other’s throats more than ever!

We noticed Kary throwing jab after jab at D’Andra, and at some of her other castmates as well.

She hasn’t been very nice to newbie Tiffany Moon either, and viewers have been calling her out on social media.

Some fans are fed up with the 50-year-old and may not want her back for another season.

But does D’Andra want her co-star to return?

During a chat on Housewives Nightcap, The Real Housewives of Dallas star delved into her rocky relationship with Kary.

And it’s pretty clear that the former friends have not resolved their differences quite yet.

Although they continued to butt heads while filming Season 5, D’Andra admits that she’s not against her castmate returning for another season.

However, the brunette beauty would like to see some changes reflected in Kary’s behavior.

“I’m happy for every lady to come back as long as, you know…there’s gonna have to be some reconciliations between the ladies at the reunion obviously, and beyond,” noted the RHOD star.

“And if Kary wants to come back and, you know, try to really form a friendship with me–that is not the kind of friendship we had this year –I would love to have her back and be a part of this as well. It all just depends on everybody’s attitude and their willingness to move forward,” she continued.

Will Kary return for Season 6?

It’s still too early to tell if Kary Brittingham will be back for another season, since Season 5 is still playing out.

However, The Real Housewives of Dallas star has been getting a lot of backlash from fans for her behavior.

She’s even been labeled as a bully after she pushed Tiffany Moon into a pool during her birthday party.

Kary found humor in the situation, but RHOD viewers did not.

But the season isn’t over yet, so there’s still plenty of time for the jewelry designer to redeem herself.

However, D’Andra Simmons does have a tip for Kary.

“The thing about Housewives is, you have to be able to be flexible,” shared the Dallas socialite.

She continued, “You can’t dig your heels into the ground and… it’s gonna be this way or no way at all because that’s not what this is about. This is about a group of women that are friends and that evolve, and that change, and get angry and make up. “

“And, if you can’t really do that then it may not be the place for you,”added D’Andra.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.