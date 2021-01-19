D’Andra Simmons had issues with ‘every single person’ on the RHOD cast this season

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas kicked off a few weeks ago, and let’s just say it started with a bang.

The Dallas women were forced to film in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn’t stop them from bringing the drama.

So far the focus has been on newbie Tiffany Moon who will no doubt bump heads with many of her castmates this season.

The brash and outspoken MD has already proven that she’s not afraid to tackle issues head-on.

We saw her confrontation with Brandi Redmond about her racially charged video the moment they met.

Plus, there’s drama brewing between Moon and Kary Brittingham as well.

But the newbie is not the only one that will stir things up amongst the Dallas society women this season.

D’Andra Simmons has some things to hash out with her castmates as well.

D’Andra says she has issues with everyone this season

During a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the Real Housewives of Dallas star shared plenty of details about what fans can expect this season.

And it turns out she will be right there in the middle of all the drama as she teased some great storylines for Season 5, despite filming the show during the quarantine.

“You are going to see some really good storylines because of the fact that…we focused on, you know, giving you what was happening in our lives and it wasn’t easy for any of us,” shared Simmons.

Although it was a little premature– since we’re only two episodes into the season–the 51-year-old was asked about the reunion, but she’s not looking forward to that.

“Well I’m in the middle of all of it,” responded D’Andra. “So basically I had issues with everybody, so I’m not excited about it at all.”

Is D’Andra speaking to all her castmates?

During her chat with the media outlet, the Dallas socialite delved a bit more into her drama with her co-stars which is yet to play out on the show.

Despite having issues with the women, D’Andra shared that she is still on speaking terms with everyone.

D’Andra explained, “I’m talking to everyone but… I literally have issues with every single person this year. And I think once again it’s because of the fact that I was dealing with such major personal issues, that you know, sometimes we take it out on those people that we’re closest to.”

“And I certainly think that Kary and I can say that’s true for us and we have a really rocky road this year,” confessed D’Andra.

She added, “At the same time I have issues with every lady pretty much –except for Tiffany because she’s my friend and she comes on and I wanted to make her feel comfortable and welcome.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.