Eboni K.Williams denies claims that the RHONY reunion has been canceled, talks viewer backlash

Eboni K.Williams denies cancellation of the RHONY reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real housewives of New York newbie Eboni K.Williams recently spoke out about the claims that there will not be a reunion this season. She made it known that the rumors are false and that fans will in fact get to see the RHONY cast reunite when Season 13 ends.

This will be the first reunion for Eboni who has been getting tons of backlash since she joined the show. Many people have blamed her for the dismal season as the show continues to field criticisms for having too many conversations about race.

However, Eboni is ready to face the fire when the reunion rolls around — and yes, there will be a reunion.

Eboni K. Williams is looking forward to RHONY reunion

The Real Housewives of New York newbie had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and she quickly squashed recent reports that the reunion has been postponed indefinitely.

The 37-year-old referred to the rumors as “ridiculous” and made it very clear that the reunion will be taped as planned and she already has a “fire” outfit picked out for the occasion.

“Everybody’s incentivized to make the reunion happen…I’m looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of crap went down this season,” said Eboni. “And it’ll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back. I mean, for me as a newbie, I mean, it was a lot.”

She also added, “I think it’ll do us all tremendous good to sit down as grown adult women and have this big, open conversation so that everybody can, as we say in the Southern church, all hearts and minds can be clear.”

Eboni K.Williams says backlash ‘takes a toll’

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New York star also responded to the backlash that she has received since joining the show.

The lawyer turned reality TV star admitted that the negative comments have been a lot for her to handle and have taken a toll.

“It’s been intense. I’m a human being, like everybody, and I’m a proud advocate for therapy and mental health care,” noted Eboni.

“I’ve been seeing my therapist for six years now… and I have actually taken up with a supplemental therapist during the last several months, that specifically helps me work on some of the challenges that have arisen from the airing of the show and just some of the press and all the things, because it’s a lot.”

The RHONY star admitted, “But..It takes a toll. There is so much of it though, that, of course, comes with the territory and I’m super pragmatic and mature about that, but it doesn’t mean some of the stuff doesn’t sting a bit.”

The Real Housewives of New York airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.