Is Vicki Gunvalson moving back to Illinois? Here’s what the RHOC star said

Vicki Gunvalson reveals whether she would move back to Illinois. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson was born and raised a Midwest girl.

She built a life in Illinois before moving to Orange County, and now, her daughter, Briana, lives in her home state.

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been spending a lot of time back home in Illinois, which has some followers wondering whether she would move back to her roots.

Would Vicki Gunvalson move back to Illinois?

After sharing some photos from her current trip to Illinois, some of Vicki Gunvalson’s followers questioned whether she would move back to Illinois, especially with the frigid temperatures and snow.

A fan commented, “Don’t tell me you’re moving back there like Kimberly did from S1!!”

Vicki responded by saying, “Not yet, but i love it here.”

Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

It isn’t a far-fetched idea to think Vicki Gunvalson may end up with a second home in Illinois. After all, when Briana and her family moved to North Carolina, the RHOC star bought a second home there. Now that her daughter and grandchildren live in the Chicago suburbs, she will likely be spending more and more time in Illinois.

Why is Vicki in Illinois again?

Vicki Gunvalson is back in Illinois after spending time around the holidays with her daughter.

Followers knew that the former RHOC star is also seeing someone who lives in Illinois. Vicki talked about dating a Midwestern guy on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast and confirmed that she would be going on her fourth date with the mystery guy when she returned this week.

This weekend was also Briana’s baby shower. She is expecting her fourth child, but her first little girl. Gunvalson shared photos from the shower, which included a picture of her and Briana with her sister and niece, who is also expecting.

It’s unclear how long Vicki Gunvalson will be in town visiting her friends and family. She appears to spend quite a lot of time back in Illinois because of Briana, and if her new relationship continues to go well, Vicki will likely purchase something permanent.

Despite not being on The Real Housewives of Orange County currently, Vicki Gunvalson has followers who are invested in her life and movements following her ending on the hit Bravo show.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.