Vicki Gunvalson is looking for love and she’s hired help to find it after Steve Lodge engagement

Vicki Gunvalson is looking for love again. Pic credit: Bravo

Vicki Gunvalson is looking for someone to fill up her love tank.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star is getting serious about finding someone who is compatible. Vicki revealed that she hired a matchmaker when she sat down with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast earlier this week.

That’s right, Vicki Gunvalson is still looking for love despite two failed marriages and two failed relationships.

Why did Vicki Gunvalson hire a matchmaker?

On the most recent episode of Two Ts in a Pod, Vicki Gunvalson revealed she hired a matchmaker to help her find someone with whom she can build a relationship.

There were very specific qualities that Vicki wanted in a potential mate, which included good teeth, being a non-smoker, being a family man, and being someone who is self-sufficient.

Vicki is seeing someone she met through the matchmaker. He lives in Chicago, and being a Midwestern man was important to the OG of the OC. She told Tamra and Teddi that they will be on their fourth date when she returns to see him. That is a big step for her, especially after getting out of a long-term relationship where she was engaged.

This decision may be the best one Vicki Gunvalson has made in a while. She appears hopeful moving forward with the mystery Chicago man.

Vicki Gunvalson’s past relationships

Loving someone is important to Vicki Gunvalson. If her love tank is empty, things aren’t going well.

She was married to Michael and Briana’s father, Michael Wolfsmith, but that marriage ended long before she debuted on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

When Vicki joined RHOC, she was married to Donn Gunvalson. Their marriage appeared to be solid when the show first began, but it was clear that things were not going well after a few seasons. They were divorced in 2014, and despite fans loving Donn, Vicki moved on with someone else not too long after their split.

Brooks Ayers was the next man who was featured in Vicki’s life on the Bravo show. He caused a lot of chaos for Vicki in her personal life among her daughter and friends. Brooks faked having cancer, and while her friends were showing her red flags, she was too busy supporting him as he made a fool of her on television and in front of her family and friends. Eventually, she came to her senses and dumped Brooks, but what he cost her took a toll.

Most recently, Vicki Gunvalson was involved with Steve Lodge. The two appeared to be a match made in heaven in the beginning. He jived with her family and friends, which was a big deal. However, there has been conflicting info about their relationship over the last year or so.

They split officially while she was filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2. It played out in headlines and social media, with Vicki insinuating that Steve cheated on her. It’s been a few months now, and he’s moved on with another woman.

Vicki Gunvalson is moving on now, too. With a fourth date coming up with a man from Chicago, the former RHOC star is headed in the right direction.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays nights at 9/8c on Bravo.