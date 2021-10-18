Vicki Gunvalson blasts ex-fiance Steve Lodge — Former RHOC star says he cheated, lied, and used her

Vicki Gunvalson accuses her ex-fiance Steve Lodge of being unfaithful. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It isn’t happily ever after for Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge after all. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum recently split from her fiance, and now things are starting to get ugly.

News recently broke that the couple, who had been engaged for quite some time, had split while Vicki was away filming another Bravo spinoff being filmed in the Berkshires. After months of fighting off rumors that the two remained on-again and off-again, the couple ended their engagement.

Now, Vicki is spilling some serious details and accusations about what lead to the demise of what was supposed to be her dream romance and life with Steve Lodge.

Tamra Judge comes to Vicki Gunvalson’s defense

After learning that Vicki and Steve had parted ways, her longtime friend Tamra Judge took to Instagram in support of her friend.

Looking ready to party in a mirror selfie, Tamra told Vicki it was time to pick up where they’d left off and “whoop it up.”

She captioned the post, “GET OUT OF BED @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so SAD.”

Tamra’s caption then tried to find the silver lining with her telling Vicki she would be there for her.

“I will be screening all guys that want to date Ms. Gunvalson in the future! New show idea: “filling Vicki’s love tank” as we drive to different cities in a FAMILY VAN in search of Mr. Right -whooping it up,” she concluded.

RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson accuses Steve Lodge of being unfaithful

Although the comments have since been turned off, Page Six managed to capture an exchange that ended up taking place that ended up with Vicki claiming Steve had been unfaithful.

The scathing Instagram comments didn’t hold back in how Vicki was feeling and the accusations weren’t far behind.

“He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done,” Vicki wrote.

In another comment, Vicki claimed that Steve had also taken his mistress to stay at her condo in Mexico.

“While I was out of town working on a biz trip, [Steve] took [the mistress] to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting,” she stated.

Tamra also chimed in with her two cents, writing, “@vickigunvalson while sleeping in your bed running for governor, using your followers. #unfollow.”

However, according to Steve, he hasn’t been in a relationship with Vicki for quite some time. In an exclusive statement to Page Six, Steve said, “The absolute lies she is now spreading on social media [are] very disappointing and disingenuous, to say the least. But I cannot say I’m surprised.”

“She should not be dragging Tamra or anyone else into her lies. With that being said, I still wish her all the best,” he continued.

Whatever the truth is, Vicki is clearly thankful to have Tamra back in her corner when she needs her the most.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.