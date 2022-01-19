RHOC mid-season trailer teases drama, friendship implosions, and Dr. Jen’s husband leaving

Shannon Beador is having a rough RHOC season. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County mid-season trailer is here, and it’s everything fans hoped it would be.

It’s been a drama-filled season, but the second half looks even more intense. The cast trip to Aspen kicks off the trailer, and the ladies seem to be gearing up for some head-to-head confrontations.

Friendships will be tested, marriages will crumble, and words will be said.

Shannon is done with Gina

It was clear that Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador’s friendship would crumble earlier this season. That continues to play out and get even more intense.

In The Real Housewives of Orange County mid-season trailer, Shannon’s boyfriend is seen saying, “F**k Gina” after she tells him something. John has been seen on the show before, but he typically isn’t one to be vocal.

Shannon also discussed Gina’s “ego,” as the young blonde talks about loving herself and not loving Shannon anymore. It seems their trust issues are a bigger deal than they made it appear at the beginning of the RHOC season.

What straw breaks the camel’s back between Gina and Shannon?

Jen’s husband leaves

Dr. Jen Armstrong and her husband, Ryne Holliday, have been a focal point among RHOC fans this season. Their unusual dynamic has gotten a lot of buzz, and it looks like things are about to get even more chaotic.

Jen reveals that her husband packed his stuff and left in the trailer. She looks distraught as she talks about it. What triggered the situation is unknown, but Jen says she is tired of being in the relationship while looking very sad.

Friendships blow up

The drama was already there between Noella Bergener and Heather Dubrow. It escalates further this season, with Fancy Pants letting the RHOC newbie know that she is “thirsty.” It’s a moment that will likely be a meme.

There’s also some confrontation between Emily Simpson and someone during the cast trip to Aspen. She is letting loose this season, and it seems to show off a different side to her. It’s clear she is more comfortable filming, which may be due, in part, to her weight loss and her self-love journey.

With the clashing of personalities and the flowing alcohol, the upcoming episodes for the second half of The Real Housewives of Orange County should be entertaining.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.