RHOC: Emily Simpson opens up about weight loss and how she’s embracing her new body

Emily Simpson is working on loving herself. Pic credit: Bravo

Emily Simpson looks amazing this season on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Viewers can’t get over how toned she looks, and that’s because she has been working on herself and learning to love her body.

There have been some challenging moments for the RHOC star, like recovering from hip surgery.

Emily Simpson talks about her journey to loving herself

In an interview with Us Weekly, Emily Simpson talked about what it’s like trying to lose weight in her 40s.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said, “I spent, like, two years working out with a personal trainer to try to get in really good shape and get my weight down. Middle age and the whole hip thing and not being able to work out and not move did not do me any favors at all.”

She then revealed she did have a bit of surgery to help the process. Emily confirmed she had a facelift to remove her jawline and took out her implants. The latter was common knowledge.

As for how she makes time to focus on herself, Emily revealed, “It’s about balance. I mean, I still like to drink champagne and eat cupcakes and go out to dinner, but I try to work out as much as possible to kind of … I don’t wanna be miserable. I mean, I wanna do all those things, so I just try to keep it, like, a healthy balance.”

What is going on with Emily Simpson this season on RHOC?

It’s a busy season for The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers. Heather Dubrow is back, and this is the first time Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter are spending time with her.

Shane Simpson finally passed the bar, and Emily threw him a party to celebrate. Things escalated between Heather and Shannon Beador at the party, and all of it is playing out as viewers look on.

Emily seems to be stirring the pot just enough to keep the drama going, and fans are here for it. She is excelling this season, and her husband, Shane, has also become a fan-favorite.

It’s a change for the RHOC star who hasn’t had the easiest time finding her place within the group. Emily has been there for Noella Bergener as she navigates the newly-filed divorce, and it’s been teased that more is to come where that’s concerned.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.