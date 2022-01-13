Noella Bergener has a new man — RHOC star says they are ‘friends who kiss’

Noella Bergener gushes over her new man. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Noella Bergener has a new man in her life amid her pending divorce from husband James Bergener. Noella’s messy divorce has been playing out on the show for the past few weeks and came as quite a surprise to the RHOC newbie.

During the first few episodes, the 36-year-old couldn’t stop raving about her husband and even told her castmates that he truly lives up this his nickname, “Sweet James.” However, Noella later dropped a bombshell when she revealed that the personal injury attorney had left her and fled to Puerto Rico.

Noella claimed he shut off her credit cards, and she had no money to care for their autistic son.

James later served Noella with divorce papers, and he eventually shared a statement on social media refuting many of her claims.

These days, however, the Bravo Housewife is moving on, and she’s now seeing someone new.

Noella Bergener has a new man in her life

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is officially putting “Sweet James” behind her amid their nasty divorce, which is still playing out.

The mom-of-two recently opened up about dating again during a chat with Us Weekly, and she admitted that there’s a new guy in her life, although he’s not exactly new to her.

“So yes, there is somebody that I have known for years,” confessed Noella. “He knew me married and knew my husband — that’s not weird at all — but we just have a lot of love and respect for each other.”

Noella noted that their relationship was platonic, but things changed when she went through her tumultuous breakup with James.

“We always kept it where it should be as really good friends,” explained the RHOC star. “But he was one of those that just constantly checked in on me. Like the moment James left just like ‘how are you? Are the kids okay? do you need anything?’ Like one of those.”

Noella Bergener says she and her new beau are ‘friends who kiss’

The Real Housewives of Orange County star didn’t share too many details about her new beau, and she admitted that they are taking things very slow at the moment.

Noella and James have not finalized their divorce just yet, and she told the media outlet that she doesn’t need closure to move on.

“I’m in a much better and happier place,” she admitted.

Noella noted that her relationship is still very new, and it seems she doesn’t want to put too much pressure on it.

“It’s just very very fresh so who knows,” said Noella. “At the end of the day I have an amazing friend but right now we’re friends who kiss.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.