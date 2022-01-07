Emily Simpson addresses nip slip wardrobe malfunction seen in recent RHOC episode

Emily Simpson addressed her recent nip slip following RHOC’s latest episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson hilariously addressed a wardrobe malfunction that somehow made it into Wednesday’s episode of the hit Bravo show.

Season 16 of the RHOC “reboot” has been a wild ride, and the latest episode is no exception. With the addition of Jen Armstrong, Noella Bergener, and (returning) Heather Dubrow, the other returning Housewives have had their hands full trying to create new friendships while maintaining old ones.

After a rocky start to the season with Shannon Beador, Emily has worked to create relationships with the other ladies, and during a cheese and wine get together with co-stars Gina Kirschenheiter, Jen Armstrong, and friend of the show Nicole James, Emily experienced the unfortunate wardrobe malfunction of a nip slip in her dress.

Thankfully, she’s totally chill about it.

Emily Simpson isn’t phazed by her on-screen nip slip in latest RHOC episode

Taking to her Instagram Stories, and captured by @realhousewives4ever, Emily and Gina addressed the unfortunate event, but it’s clear that it isn’t that big of a deal to the RHOC star.

“Hi guys, good morning. So, I am here…what are we gonna do?” Emily coyly asked Gina.

Gina responded with the pun, “We’re just gonna nip this in the bud.”

“I have gotten more DMs telling me that in a scene last night that you could see the very top of my nipple,” Emily explained. “First of all, there’s nothing I can do about it now. There’s no going back.”

The dynamic duo continued to laugh at the situation and pointed out that wardrobe malfunction happen. However, she didn’t stop there. Emily went so far as to jokingly apologize for the mishap.

“If you were offended, my nipple apologizes,” she joked. “If you’ve never seen a nipple before, you’re welcome. And that’s really all I can say about that.”

“Let’s just embrace it and move forward,” she continued.

Season 16 RHOC cast shake up sees major drama between Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Beador

Season 16 has only just kicked off but it’s already showing major cracks with several of the returning RHOC Housewives. After the fiasco at Heather Dubrow’s party where Gina spilled 20-year-old gossip about Heather’s friend Nicole, Shannon has remained at odds with Gina and Emily.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shannon shared that she regretted bringing up Nicole’s past and starting the trouble with Heather.

“I shouldn’t have done it. I take responsibility, I shouldn’t have said anything to Emily and Gina because it was never my intent for this to become a story or be shown on camera,” Shannon said.

And after apologizing profusely to both Heather and her husband Terry, Shannon still wasn’t feeling the love as Heather told her (yet again) not to mess with her family.

As the initial drama unfolded between Heather and Shannon, former Housewife Kelly Dodd weighed in with her own opinions on the matter and in typical Kelly fashion, she couldn’t help but stir the pot stating that Shannon was clearly afraid of Heather.

Clearly, there’s no shortage of drama and conflict and there’s sure to be plenty more as the season continues.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.