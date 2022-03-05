Below Deck Med Season 7: When will Bravo show return in 2022?

There’s lots of buzz around Below Deck Med Season 7 and when it will hit airwaves this year. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 just premiered on Bravo. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from asking when Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will debut on the network.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med wrapped up last fall. The season made a lasting impression for a few reasons.

One was because it was the first without OG chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Another was the drama surrounding stew Lexi Wilson.

The bond between the crew, though, was one of the strongest in the Below Deck franchise history. Bosun Malia, chief stew Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, Lloyd Spencer, and David Pascoe even spent time together in Split when the season ended for a mini vacation.

When will Below Deck Med Season 7 air on Bravo in 2022?

Although Bravo has yet to announce a Season 7 of Below Deck Med officially, it’s happening. Last summer, reports surfaced the hit yachting show filming in Malta, Spain, thanks to some eagle-eyed fans.

The good news is that since filming has wrapped, Below Deck Mediterranean will air in 2022. Ever since Below Deck Sailing Yacht joined the yachting franchise, Below Deck Med has aired new seasons in the summer.

If Bravo sticks with the same format, then Below Deck Med would premiere at the end of June or the beginning of July. There’s one thing that could delay the Season 7 debut. The newest Below Deck spin-off, Below Deck Adventure.

When news of the first cold water series in Below Deck family was announced, it was revealed the show would air on Bravo this year. That means Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 could be pushed back unless Bravo chooses to air them simultaneously or Below Deck Med moves to Peacock.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The streaming service is home to Below Deck Down Under, which drops this month.

Will any Below Deck Mediterranean alums return for Season 7?

While the premiere date for Below Deck Med Season 7 remains up in the air, the returning crew members have been revealed.

Not long after news broke that the show was filming, pictures of the Season 7 crew emerged, exposing who was back for another season. Captain Sandy will, of course, helm the show, as she has done for the past five seasons.

Courtney and Zee are also back for another Below Deck Mediterranean stint. They were both featured in pictures. Zee and Courtney were the only familiar faces shown in photos, but not all of the cast was captured, so there could be another return.

Season 7 of Below Deck Med is coming – the only question is when?

Stay tuned. More details should be revealed soon.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.