Will this RHOSLC star be a charter guest on Below Deck Adventure?

Based on the finale of The Reall Housewives of Salt Lake City, it is possible that Bravo fans could be seeing a crossover with one of the housewives and Below Deck’s upcoming spinoff Below Deck Adventure.

In the ending scene of the finale, RHOSLC viewers were given an update on each of the women’s lives and in Heather Gay’s exit bio it was mentioned that she went on a yacht trip to Norway.

The timing of the rumored filming of Below Deck Adventure and Heather’s Norway yacht vacation appears to line up in the right time frame so it is possible that fans of both shows will get a surprise.

Will Heather Gay be on Below Deck Adventure?

Based on certain evidence, it appears as though Heather Gay may be featured on Below Deck Adventure as a charter guest.

Bravo gave an update about what Heather had been doing since RHOSLC filming for Season 2 ended and before the reunion took place on January 6th, 2022.

Bravo remarked, “Heather has officially embraced being an ex-Mormon. To celebrate, she took a yacht trip to Norway. No word yet if she snagged herself a Viking.”

With that said, Bravo’s casting net for Below Deck Adventure was thrown in late April of 2021 so it is totally possible that Heather had time to be a charter guest.

For further context, Season 2 of the RHOSLC started airing in mid-September 2021 so there may have been time for Heather to make an appearance on Below Deck Adventure.

Between the timing and the coincidental update that Heather took a yacht trip in Norway, it is entirely possible that fans of both shows may be seeing a crossover.

Below Deck and The Real Housewives franchise have had crossovers before

If Heather were to appear on Below Deck Adventure it wouldn’t be the first Real Housewives and Below Deck crossover. Back in 2015, RHOA star Cynthia Bailey and Claudia Jordan joined the Below Deck Season 3 crew aboard motor yacht Eros.

Since then, Season 7 of Below Deck featured Orange County housewife alum Alexis Bellino and Season 2 of Below Deck Med featured RHOD star Kary Brittingham, however, her appearance happened before she was cast to The Real Housewives.

Furthermore, RHOC alum Tamra Judge revealed she was offered a chance to be a charter guest on Below Deck Adventure but didn’t end up doing it because of bad timing.

