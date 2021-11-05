Which Real Housewives stars have appeared on Below Deck franchise?

The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises have done a couple of memorable crossover events. Pic credit: Bravo

Bravo knows how to capitalize on its top two hit franchises: have crossover episodes. That’s exactly what the network has done a few times with the Real Housewives and Below Deck.

It’s the perfect combination as it gives the Real Housewives a vacation while also giving Below Deck some famous faces.

Not that the hit-yachting franchise needs help in the famous faces department. Johnny Damon, Roy Orbison Jr., and Jemele Hill are just a few celebrity guests to appear on the franchise multiple times.

However, everyone knows the Real Housewives bring famous faces, drama, and oh so much entertainment to a show. So, let’s see which ladies have crossed over to the Below Deck series for a brief stint.

Below Deck

Season 3 of Below Deck featured The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Cynthia Bailey and Claudia Jordan. RHOA Season 7 had just finished airing when Claudia and Cynthia’s Below Deck episodes hit the airwaves.

The two ladies were joined by Cynthia’s mother, Barbara, and teenage daughter Noelle. Claudia’s friend was also on the charter.

Cynthia and Claudia’s charter was memorable for a couple of reasons. One was because the weather prohibited them from ever leaving the dock. Another was their request to tour the crew’s quarters.

Plus, they loved deckhand Emile Kotze and had him dress in tight jeans to feed them strawberries.

Below Deck Season 7 featured The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino. The charter will forever be remembered for Alexis’s excessive PDA with her then-boyfriend, now fiancé, Andy Bohn.

Alexis was celebrating her divorce from Jim Bellino with Andy and a group of their close friends. However, Andy and Alexis spent so much time making out that they made things very uncomfortable for the other guests and crew.

Former chief stew Kate Chastain made quite a few comments about Alexis’ behavior. Kate declared Alexis was trying hard to prove she was fine about her divorce without “having a tongue down your throat.” The comment didn’t sit well with Alexis, who called Kate two-faced after watching the episode.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Before Kary Brittingham starred on The Real Housewives of Dallas, she made an appearance on Season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Kary’s friend Jason Ziegler was the primary for the charter.

While the RHOD star was on the show, the charter will go down in history as the one where former chief stew Hannah Ferrier flirted a lot with a charter guest. Yes, Jason, a fiancé tycoon, had the hots for Hannah.

It’s a big no-no to flirt with guests in the yachting world, but Hannah may or may not have crossed the line by sharing a kiss with him too. The charter was pretty epic for the Below Deck Med during Season 2.

While only four Real Housewives stars have appeared on the Below Deck franchise, there was supposed to be a sixth one.

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, RHOC alum Tamra Judge revealed she was offered a chance to be on Below Deck Adventure, but the timing didn’t work out.

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

The good news about Tamara’s revelations is that it means Below Deck Adventure has already filmed Season 1. Below Deck Adventure is slated to premiere on Bravo in 2022.

Since the season was filmed, hopefully, it means the series debut will be in early 2022. Perhaps once Below Deck Season 9 wraps up.

Is there a Real Housewives star you would like to see on one of the Below Deck installments?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.