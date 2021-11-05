Below Deck Med: Captain Mark Howard’s family friend sets the record straight on his death, ‘a tragic accident’

Captain Mark’s death sparked a media frenzy because of his time on Below Deck Mediterranean. Pic credit: Bravo

Norma Trease is a close family friend of Below Deck Mediterranean alum Captain Mark Howard, and she’s setting the record straight on his death.

Following many misleading reports about Captain Mark’s sudden passing, Norma wants people to know there’s a lot of misinformation out there.

On behalf of Captain Mark’s wife, Susan, Norma openly spoke about his death on the Gangplank Report podcast. Below Deck alum Adrienne Gang and blogger Jen Bennington host the podcast.

Captain Mark Howard’s family friend sets the record straight on his death

Norma was very close with Captain Mark and remains close to his wife, Susan. Captain Mark and Norma worked together in the yachting industry for decades.

Below Deck Med, viewers may recognize Norma’s name as the woman Captain Sandy Yawn calls when she needs a new crew member.

When news of Captain Mark’s death broke, a lot of hurtful speculation was made, leading to incorrect assumptions about his demise.

“He had a tragic accident in his home, and as in any case, when there’s going to be an accident, of course, police had to be called, and there’s going to be an autopsy,” Norma explained. “And yes, indeed, that always leaves the question. And I think, unfortunately, the slightly insinuating tone, starting with TMZ and the other outlets, was less than flattering and very unkind.”

It turns out that TMZ called Norma to talk about Captain Mark following his death. However, nothing she said made it into the article about him.

“They spoke to me. TMZ called me and talked to me about him. And I gave those same kind of honorable, truthful, loving commentary. And told them what the outpouring of those sentiments had been towards Susan and towards all the many people that worked with him and loved him. Did they put any of that in those articles? No, they didn’t,” she shared.

Norma praised the man she called a friend and expressed frustration that who Captain Mark was as a person got lost because of his Below Deck Mediterranean appearance.

“The lovely Captain Mark Howard was at the heart of the yachting industry. I can tell you that. He was loved. He gave back. He was a true seaman. He traveled the world. He attended seminars. He joined organizations. He loved his life, and he was loved by his crew. He was a beautiful, wonderful guy, and then because of the fact he spent one season with Below Deck, now they take advantage of that, and they twist it,” Norma expressed.

Captain Mark’s death sparks an outpouring of love and support

Despite the misleading information in the media, Norma revealed the yachting world, and Below Deck Med fans have honored Captain Mark in the way he truly deserved. She shared a Facebook post following his death that was flooded with the nicest words about Mark and condolences for Susan.

Several Below Deck Mediterranean alums, like Hannah Ferrier and Tiffany Copeland, also used social media to remember Captain Mark. As Nora said, he was loved by his crew.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.